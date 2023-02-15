A Republican state senator on Wednesday presented a bill to reduce the number of Montana Supreme Court justices.

Sen. Barry Usher, representing rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, said he wants to eliminate two seats on the seven-member Supreme Court for "efficiencies."

"Shouldn't we be saving time and money?" Usher told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "That's what we're here for."

The Montana Judges Association contended that such a reduction would in fact create a less efficient court that would issue decisions more slowly. Bruce Spencer, the association's lobbyist, said the Supreme Court has an internal rule of deciding on cases 180 days after briefing has completed.

"It's just simple math," Spencer told the committee. "You reduce the number of justices, you absolutely reduce the ability of those justices to get the cases out in 180 days."

The Montana Constitution states the Supreme Court consists of one chief justice and four associate justices, but the Legislature may increase the number of justices from four to six. The Legislature did so in 1979, seven years after the 1972 constitution was enshrined.

More recent history did not get a mention in Wednesday's hearing, but virtually any legislative efforts to reshape the judicial branch this session are backlit by last session's historic conflict between legislative Republicans and the judicial branch. While many of the bills proposed so far this session have dealt largely in procedural matters, like injunctions, a recent slate of proposals shows an escalation in Republican ambitions against the third branch.

On Friday, for example, Senate Judiciary Chair Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, is scheduled to introduce a resolution stating "that it is the Legislature that defines what constitutes law, not the Supreme Court."

Roughly two dozen laws passed by Republicans last session have been stalled by the court under constitutional challenges or struck down as unconstitutional. One bill, which allowed the governor broader powers to appointed judges, has been upheld.

Usher in Wednesday's hearing denied he brought the bill out of anything but a search for "efficiencies." He noted all of the states surrounding Montana, as well as those with similar population sizes, each have five justices.

Usher's bill had no supporters on Wednesday, while the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and the Blackfeet Nation all testified against it.

Legislative analysts have already identified one constitutional issue with the bill, for which Usher has included a contingency measure. His bill's initial rollout would see the high court decrease one justice at a time, but the Montana Constitution states the court would have four or six associate justices, not five. If a court finds his bill unconstitutional for that reason, that ruling would trigger a different reduction, striking two justices off the court at the same time.

State Bar lobbyist Sean Slanger, however, also noted Wednesday the Constitution grants the Legislature the ability to "increase" the number of justices, but mentions no power to "decrease" the court.

"We really do need our cases to move through the system," Slanger said.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.