The Montana Senate adjourned ahead of the majority's plan Tuesday, with Democrats leveraging 10 Republican votes to curtain call the upper chamber's 2023 session.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, a Belgrade Democrat, made the motion as soon as procedurally possible on Tuesday afternoon. Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, tried to call the motion out of order, but Flowers' persisted the timing was proper.

The "sine die" motion passed 26-24. Cheers could be heard in the hallway outside the Senate as that chamber's Republicans settled into the reality that their work this session was done.

Democrats have been operating from a superminority, meaning Republicans could pass virtually anything by a two-thirds vote without any Democratic support.

Flowers on Tuesday said the motion was not meant to be retribution for a session of few opportunities, but said he enjoyed making the motion.

"I think any opportunity for us to direct opportunities rather than be directed is satisfying," Flowers said. "I just felt like we no longer had anything to gain for Montanans or for our constituents by being here any longer. We've already been here longer than any session I've served in and it was just time to go home and obviously a lot of Republicans felt the same way and voted with us on it."

House Bill 2, the state budget, has cleared the Senate but not yet been approved by the House of Representatives.

"Every two years we come here to pass a budget, and we did that," Flowers told reporters as senators began clearing their desks. "We felt at this point there wasn't any more work that could be done that would be to the advantage of Montanans and it was time to leave here."

Tuesday afternoon, opposing messages were circulating around the Capitol regarding when the House would hear HB 2 and concur or disagree with the changes made in the Senate. The House now cannot work with the Senate on any further changes.

Senate GOP leadership declined to speak with press Tuesday, planning to speak with reporters Wednesday.

On the Senate floor after the adjournment motion passed, Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls, rolled out a list of the supermajority's accomplishments, from rebates, to changes to education and the judicial branch.

"We probably passed some of the most substantive laws I think in terms of the last 14 years I've been here," he said. "Last session was very easy, we had a lot of low-hanging fruit after 16 years of Democratic governors. … This session was harder, but it was more difficult and hopefully I think it was more rewarding, I think we did a great job here."

Lawmakers this session had extensive untangling to do with a massive budget surplus. As of Tuesday's adjournment, lawmakers were still trying to understand the implications of the budget with certain bills unresolved.

