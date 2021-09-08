MT Nurses Association: Gov's emergency rule 'junk science,' violated state law

The statement also blasted the body of examples cited by the Governor's Office to back Gianforte's claim that mandating masks for students was based on "inconclusive research." Adam Meier, director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said in the same press release that "a number of" studies indicate that universal mask use among children can adversely affect health and development, particularly among children with learning or developmental disabilities.

One study provided by the Governor's Office was not peer reviewed, the association pointed out, while the second study clearly supported masking, which the association said added to the confusion. Another provided example was not a scientific journal but an article in New York Magazine by an author of several articles contradicting "scientific consensus," and a fourth was about the spread of influenza, not COVID-19, the association's statement read.