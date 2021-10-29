MT Nurses Association files to join lawsuit challenging vax requirement ban

The Montana Nurses Association on Friday filed a motion to join a lawsuit against the state's new law banning most employers from requiring vaccines.

The lawsuit was initially filed by the Montana Medical Association, doctors, clinics and patients in September. It asks a federal judge to strike down Montana's House Bill 702, which bars most employers, including hospitals, from requiring employees get vaccinated.

The Montana Nurses Association said Friday the law endangers nurses, undermines safe working conditions in health care and interferes with the provision of high-quality health care in the state.

“Nurses are Montana’s frontline health care providers, and we have a professional commitment and ethical duty to ensure that Montana nurses are safe at work and can focus on what they care most about: providing high quality safe healthcare to our patients,” said Vicky Byrd, CEO of the Montana Nurses Association, said in a press release.