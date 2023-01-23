MT Legislature set to take up fish, wildlife issues

Will fish and wildlife issues again be some of the most hotly debated issues of this session, or will the 68th Legislature be marked by more consensus-building and agreement for a state known for its natural resources and wildlife?

The answer will play out over the next few months as lawmakers bring legislation to shape the future of wildlife, habitat, recreation and funding. It may be early, but some legislators and advocates say this session could be quieter compared to the last with efforts to build coalitions around more supported issues. Others are remaining vigilant, cautioning that legislation with the potential to divide hunters, anglers and conservationists could come at any time.

“I think it’s still early so I’m sure we’ll see lots more bills come in … but I think you’ll see a more collation-based approach as a caucus when it comes to everything wildlife, conservation issues,” Kyle Schmauch, the Senate GOP communications director, said in an interview. “A lot of the different wildlife and conservation groups (are) trying to work together to turn the temperature down on some of these topics and try to find a bit more agreement and consensus.”

'A bit more subdued'

Many of the bills have come at the request of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks as the administration enters its second session and has had more time to look at what is and isn’t working, Schmauch said, and the Republican caucus has an interest in looking at strengthening current programs such as Block Management.

Pointing to wildlife laws that came out of last session, Schmauch expects fewer bills on controversial topics such as predator management.

“Last session there was a lot of different stuff that happened especially on predator management, where people who wanted to make some changes for a long time made those changes last session,” he said. “A lot of those were implemented, some were tweaked through rule, there are still some outstanding lawsuits on pieces of it, but because there was so much that happened in that space last session, there isn’t as much coming this session.”

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, was among the lawmakers who brought bills aimed at reducing Montana’s population of wolves in 2021, that along with subsequent hunting and trapping season, drew passionate debate and national media attention.

Brown said in an interview the first week of the session that he did not have plans to bring more legislation on wolves. Generally fish and wildlife issues “might be a bit more subdued” than 2021, he said.

“I feel like we pushed last session and I’d like to see that management play out,” he said.

House Speaker Matt Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, said Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “Red Tape Relief” project aimed at trimming regulations deemed excessive by the administration has taken up a lot of the time and work of bill drafters early in the session, adding that the package contains 159 bills. Regier expects more legislation later in the 90-day term on fish and wildlife issues.

“There's a lot of details that are still forthcoming and it's slow on legislators getting their priorities drafted and the details filled,” he said. “I know Fish, Wildlife & Parks is usually always a hot topic. As an avid outdoorsman myself, it's always a committee I like watching. I haven't seen the details, but I know there will be hot topics.”

Potential turbulence

Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, has been one of the most outspoken members of his caucus, and expects to bring bills that could again draw significant attention and debate.

One bill would change the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission from a governor-appointed body to an elected one. The proposal comes out of Molnar’s frustration with the makeup of the commission and a desire to see a “more moderate” body seated.

“The governor appears to choose commissioners based on outcome and it appears with this commission it is political donations and former members of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association,” he said. “How does that represent Montanans? It represents nonresidents that use outfitters.”

Molnar will also bring back a bill, with a few changes, that would mandate the allowance of crossbows during archery season for hunters with disabilities. The subject has long been contentious as bowhunting advocates have pushed back due to concerns over impacts to Montana’s long archery season. They also point to adaptive devices that aid hunters with disabilities with using archery equipment in defense of opposing crossbows.

But Molnar is adamant that the policy is discriminatory and that a blanket prohibition violates federal law. Only about 80 current hunters out of 58,000 archery hunters would be impacted, he said, and some feel unsafe or require assistance to operate the assistant devices.

Molnar did not mince words when asked about his level of frustration after pushing in the Legislature, wildlife commission and in a federal lawsuit for crossbows, saying he has lost respect for many who have opposed similar efforts in the past.

Minority priorities

For Democrats, advancing bills with a supermajority of Republicans could prove a difficult lift, but Democratic bills in both houses could look to advance priorities or offer a check on legislation passed in 2021.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Belgrade, a former FWP employee who sits on the Senate Fish and Game Committee, highlighted the importance of access issues and habitat funding, but said it was early to see what he or other Democrats could bring in terms of legislation.

“We’re interested in ensuring opportunities for resident sportsmen and women, that’s our highest priority,” he said.

In the House, Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, sits as vice chair of the House Fish, Wildlife & Parks Committee, and echoed Flowers. He touted an effort to create a $200 million conservation legacy trust that has also seen support from Republican Sen. Jeff Welborn of Dillion, although legislation has not yet been drafted.

“We’re still figuring out our priorities, but it’s making sure we advance access to rivers, streams, public lands and preserve habitat in Montana,” he said.

France expects to carry a bill that would aim to repeal funding for the prison pheasant rearing and release program. The program falls under the umbrella of recruiting and retaining hunters, and particularly young hunters, but critics have raised concerns about ethics and the program’s $1 million price tag.

“The concern is FWP taking sportsmen’s dollars and putting that into the Department of Corrections’ budget,” France said. “We would like to see that money go into habitat.”

Fellow Missoula Democrat Rep. Marilyn Marler is carrying a number of bills aiming to reform FWP programs or reporting. Citing concerns about reports of crowding and high numbers of nonresident hunters, one bill draft would require reporting on annual sales of all nonresident licenses.

“It’s about transparency,” she said. “I think the people want to know.”

Marler also requested a bill looking at how elk numbers are accounted for in the state’s elk management plan, and is co-sponsoring bipartisan House Bill 243 with Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, to require an in-person field day for hunter education. She is hopeful this session could be more tempered on fish and wildlife issues.

“Just after all the ‘kerfuffle’ we’ll call it from last session, hopefully some people got the memo that these issues can’t be one-sided,” she said. “So I’m cautiously optimistic and I’m willing to work across the aisle.”

Rep. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, will continue efforts dating back to her time in the Senate to curb the influence of technology in hunting and efforts to monetize. Her bill this session would outlaw the sale of images, video or location data from trail cameras on public lands. She brought a similar effort in a previous session but ultimately passed legislation limiting the use of location data from animals collared by state officials for hunting.

“Especially with trail cameras and what we’re seeing in other states starting to pull back, we’re going to continue to educate legislators on those issues,” she said. “This is where I think the Legislature can make a difference and where we can use the public’s oversite authority.”

Cohenour limited the bill to public lands, she said, due to concerns about issues with property rights with images from private lands.

Cohenour will also bring back a bill that stalled in the last session that would allow the stripping of hunting licenses for someone convicted of trespassing to collect antlers.

'More productive dialogue'

Hunting and outfitting groups echoed more efforts to work together in the lead-up to and during the session. The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association recently hosted an event to discuss elk management in the state, which featured involvement from a variety of Montanans with traditionally different viewpoints.

“The objective is to set a tone for the conversation on policy,” said Mac Minard with MOGA. “We’re absolutely working to get a more conversational tone, a more productive dialogue going.”

Minard’s organization is not pushing a large agenda this session, he said, but will look to “support other people and good legislative efforts.”

Kevin Farron with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers agreed there has been more willingness to work together on issues before differences spill out into committee meetings, but his organization still has concerns about legislation that could come later in the session.

“So far what we’ve seen is we’re at the sunshine-and-rainbows point of the session, department bills and bills that are noncontroversial, but of course that’s all going to change pretty quickly,” he said.

Farron remains concerned for bills that he believes could make “it more difficult to see conservation on the ground,” namely changes to funding or parameters to the Habitat Montana program. The program uses a portion of hunting license sales to fund FWP’s purchase of property, conservation easements, and more recently, termed conservation leases. Changes have introduced uncertainty in the program that could make landowners weary, and he believes could put its viability in question.

Farron also has concerns that bills could “put into question equitable opportunities for Montanans” through measures such as reforms to nonresident hunting license allocation. Potential bills that could also erode the authority for FWP or the commission could also draw opposition, he said.

After last session, a number of advocacy groups and lawmakers joined in an effort known as the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition, with a goal of vetting and advancing ideas on elk, hunting and access. The coalition will host an “Elk Camp” event on Jan. 24, featuring speakers and information about becoming involved with the legislative process.

The invitation to elk camp includes some pointed language, stating “No person’s hunting opportunity is safe when the Legislature is in session.” Marcus Strange with the Montana Wildlife Federation, which is part of the coalition, said every session has the potential for great good or great harm.

“Hunters and anglers have learned to stay vigilant for attacks on Fish Wildlife and Parks’ management authority and our habitat and access programs,” he said. “However, this doesn't need to be a zero-sum game. The Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition has been working together with outfitters and landowners to identify and advance collaborative policies to improve the status-quo. Our goal this session is to advance the most collaborative measures and push back on policy ideas that create unnecessary conflict or competition over the public's land and wildlife resources.”

Clayton Elliot with Montana Trout Unlimited said he expects to spend more time on the budget side than the policy side this session. That includes advocating for program funding and against diverting funds, as well as addressing maintenance backlogs. He was pleased to see solid program funding for FWP’s nongame program in the governor’s budget, which funds management for many species that rely on riparian habitat.

“I thought the governor’s budget was responsible and makes some really smart investments, so we’ll see how that shakes out,” he said.

Early policy

A few bills so far have generated debate, not necessarily for what the legislation does, but for what some advocates feel was left out.

Earlier in the session, wolf advocates testified against an FWP bill carried by Brown, Senate Bill 84, that sought to add drones to legal prohibitions about using aircraft to hunt. Because of how wolves are classified, they were not captured in the bill, but Brown said the absence of wolves had not crossed his mind when the agency asked him to carry the bill.

Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, also brought Senate Bill 85 recently stating that should grizzly bears be delisted from the Endangered Species Act, they be managed at population levels necessary to keep them from returning to the list. That bill also saw opposition as some wildlife advocates testified the bill did not emphasize the use of nonlethal measures nor ensure work on connectivity between populations; Lang has said those provisions are part of FWP’s management plan. The bill was amended to include mention of nonlethal and preventative measures before passing committee.

Nick Gevock with the Endangered Species Coalition was among those who testified in opposition to both bills. He believes the bills, coupled with the bills from last session, show a pattern by legislators to manage large predators down to minimum levels.

“Their push to kill more wolves is imperiling all of Montana’s wildlife and undermining fair chase and sound management,” he said. “They very much want to delist grizzly bears. Why would we want to do that based on how they’ve directed management of wolves?”

Both bills also saw support from a number of conservation and livestock groups as well as FWP.