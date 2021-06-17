MT health dept. hears opposition to proposed rule on birth certificates

Neither the proposed rules or Glimm's bill define what surgical procedure would qualify. Dr. Lauren Wilson, a pediatrician in Missoula and vice president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the bill and subsequent rule were based on a misunderstanding of what transitioning involves for transgender people.

"Surgical care is not really part of the care for transgender people," Wilson said, adding that many transgender people don't end up having surgical care. Studies in this area show "systemic barriers" to surgical care and note that information about the prevalence of procedures is limited by a lack of good data.

The type of medical care a transgender person receives is highly personal, Wilson said, and sometimes early care can make surgery unnecessary.

"This would penalize people for following best-practice guidelines," Wilson said.

There's not one standard gender-affirming surgery, Wilson said, asking for a broad definition to be included in the rule.

"There's no real defining gender-transition surgery. There are a number of procedures that can be done, but this is really an individual choice," Wilson said.