MT GOP push for special election panel has been building for months

Part of the difficulty in challenging those ideas, University of Montana political analyst and professor Lee Banville said, is that they force elections experts and others to attempt to prove a negative, rather than putting the onus on the skeptics to actually prove their allegations.

“This isn’t just people hanging out on Reddit, sharing conspiracy theories,” Banville noted in an interview last week. “It’s a message that’s being clearly outlined by many leaders in the Republican Party, as well as on Reddit, as well as the former president. So it’s not a message that’s on the fringe of the Republican Party, and so it’s not believing in something that’s extreme, as it’s seeing the system as broken and (full of) widespread corruption.”

It's also a message that found purchase with many of the attendees at the two events in western Montana. Barbara Starmer, who attended the morning session in Missoula, said afterwards that she gives more credence to what she heard at the event than the news media, which she views as corrupt.

"This is all information that's good for us," Starmer said. "And the more information you can get and give out and distribute to people, they give it to 10 people, and then they give it to 10 people, and it just mushrooms."

Casting doubt in Missoula County