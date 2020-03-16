MT Dems file complaint aimed at figuring out who got Greens on the ballot

This cycle there are two Green Party candidates running in the U.S. Senate race, which is expected to see a match-up of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. The Libertarian candidate in that race, Eric Fulton, who had previously served as chair of the Gallatin County Young Republicans and ran as a Republican in a legislative race, dropped out on the filing deadline. Fulton did not return calls or emails seeking comment about why he left the race.

Sid Daoud, chair of the Montana Libertarian Party, said in a letter posted to Facebook Sunday he would call a special meeting of the Montana Libertarian Party State Central Committee to fill that seat. Daoud said in his letter "our research into the relevant Montana Code seems to indicate that we should be able to select a replacement" before March 18.

"It has been suggested in the media that the candidate may have been working in concert with the Republican party and that, perhaps, had never intended to run, but only sought to dissuade other legitimate Libertarian candidates from doing so. Whether these accusations are founded, we have now arrived at this point and the actions we must take are clear," Daoud's letter reads.

The meeting will be held online Tuesday at 7 p.m.

