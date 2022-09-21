MT begins processing birth certificate changes while litigation continues

The state health department on Wednesday once again opened the pathway for transgender Montanans to correct their birth certificates while litigation over that process continues.

The move follows an intense period of back-and-forth in which a judge order the state to use a 2017 rule allowing those who wanted to update the sex marker on their vital records to use a simple form. The state had previously enacted a rule that cut off all avenues to changes except in the case of a data entry error and did not immediately follow the judge's order to drop that requirement last week.

Republicans in the 2021 Legislature passed new limitations that would have required someone undergo gender-affirming surgery and petition a court to update their documents. But that law is under a preliminary injunction while awaiting a 2023 hearing in district court.

The process put back in place Wednesday, which is considerably less restrictive, will be in place through the extent of those court proceedings.

The process initially put in place in 2017 under a Democratic administration and reinstated Wednesday only requires a person to submit a sworn affidavit to the state health department notifying the government that they have undergone gender transition or have an intersex condition.

A department spokesperson Wednesday did not respond by press time to an emailing asking what constitutes having "undergone a gender transition" or the expected turnaround time for processing birth certificate changes.

Alex Rate, an attorney with the ACLU of Montana representing the plaintiffs, said Wednesday the updating process may take a months, but the trial in this case is scheduled for August 2023. That means the case is not likely to conclude before the state is able to process the birth certificate updates.

"The form is now updated on the website, and we've heard from people that they are able to submit," Rate said.

The form available on the state's vital records website.