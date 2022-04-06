MT attorney general threatens legal action over expected Title IX rules

A letter from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and signed by 14 other Republican attorneys general, threatens legal action against the U.S. Department of Education over expected rules related to athletics and gender.

Last year the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights started a review of its regulations related to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which says a person can’t, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The proposed changes are likely to be published in April.

The review was spurred by an executive order from Democratic President Joe Biden aimed at extending those protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Gender is an internal and societal identity and is not the same as sex, which refers to biological characteristics.

In the letter, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote that the AGs contend revising rules would “plainly exceed the department’s rulemaking authority under Title IX,” which was written in 1972.

“Title IX prohibits discrimination ‘on the basis of sex’ in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Statutory and regulatory text and structure, contemporaneous Supreme Court authorities, and the U.S. Department of Education’s historic practice demonstrate that the ordinary public meaning of the term ‘sex’ at the time of Title IX’s enactment could only have been biological distinctions between male and female,” Knudsen wrote.

The department in an email Wednesday said its goal is to prevent discrimination.

"The department is committed to ensuring that schools are providing students with educational environments free from discrimination, which is a goal we hope all educators and leaders share. In line with this goal and as the department has previously stated, the department anticipates updating Title IX regulations this spring," a spokesperson for the department wrote in the email.

In his 2021 executive order, Biden wrote ”it is the policy of my administration that all students should be guaranteed an educational environment free from discrimination on the basis of sex, including discrimination in the form of sexual harassment, which encompasses sexual violence, and including discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Several of the states that signed onto the letter have passed legislation that bans transgender women from participating in women’s sports. Knudsen cited Montana’s House Bill 112, which passed in the 2021 legislative session, as one of those laws. The bill was amended late in the session to include a provision that would void the law if it put federal funding at risk.

“Those laws would undoubtedly conflict with the department’s intended rulemaking. We are prepared to take legal action to uphold Title IX’s plain meaning and safeguard the integrity of women’s sports,” Knudsen’s letter reads.

In Utah, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a bill similar to Montana's. In his veto letter, Cox raised several concerns about how the bill was changed late in the legislative session without public input and could pose significant financial challenges to school districts. Cox also said it could harm transgender children.

"Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly," Cox wrote. The Utah Legislature overrode Cox's veto.

The letter from Knudsen also claims the department has "failed to provide sufficient justification for engaging in a new rulemaking" and also calls on Catherine E. Lhamon, assistant secretary of the Office for Civil Rights, to not participate in the process because of their role in crafting previous rules that the AGs say created a "regulatory mess" in handling sexual harassment and assault claims and argues the 2020 version of the rules handles those issues well.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas also signed the letter.

