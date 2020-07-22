MSU to process coronavirus tests soon

MSU will process tests on four cPCR machines, which the state lab is working with the university to get validated. Bullock said he anticipated the lab would be able to initially run about 500 test a day, but should be able to use pooling methods, where many tests are run in one batch and then individuals are re-tested if the batch comes back positive.

The state has also finalized a contract with MAKO, a private lab in North Carolina, to process about 1,000 tests a day. Bullock said he expects a "reasonable" turnaround time of two to three days for tests sent to MAKO.

"We don't want to be left high and dry again if national demand for testing puts a state like ours on the back burner," Bullock said.

The state will still aim for its goal of 60,000 tests a month, and would be able to meet that with the state lab and MSU's capacity. That would include running 2,000 tests a day at MSU through pooling, as well as 1,000 at the state lab for symptomatic people and front-line responders, as well as close contacts of known cases.