MSU students, inmates engineering solutions at state prison work program

Montana State University students are collaborating this semester with Montana State Prison inmates for an engineering project that benefits both teams.

"I hope they get a better mindset of the possibilities that our population can bring," Billy LeMond, an inmate with the prison work program, said in a press release this week. "And the work level that comes out of here, they get a better understanding of that. Then they can share that with prospective employers or just the public in general."

Engineering students from MSU this semester will work with inmates enrolled in the Montana State Prison work program in Deer Lodge for the students' senior capstone project, a requisite for graduation from the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering. Montana Correctional Enterprises, the prison work and training program, first worked with MSU students in 2019. The project was sidelined in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic, but this spring returned with a new capstone team.

This year's project sets out to identify and untangle issues with waste and redundancy at the work program. The Montana Department of Corrections said Friday the idea is to reduce waiting times in production, develop a better inventory flow of raw materials and supplies and foster an environment more conducive to consistent training. Montana Correctional Enterprises' work includes a hobby store with leather work and art, automotive services and institutional services, which provides items for inmates like foods, clothing, hygiene products and more. Last year, MCE was also assigned a new task: raising pheasants for a program with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

"Ultimately, the project should help MCE create efficiencies, increase production output, produce a better product and assist MCE in giving inmates additional skills to assist them in securing employment upon release," state corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright said Friday.

Students will travel to the prison work site three-to-five times this semester, and wrapped up their second site visit this week.

"What makes our partnership with MCE unique is that our students also get the chance to be teachers," Dr. William Schell, an associate professor at MSU, said in a press release about the project this week. "By helping inmates learn basic industrial and management systems and engineering principles, our students not only learn the principles better themselves, they support the development of the employee base at MCE."

Joel Miller, industries director at MCE, said the education for inmates is multi-dimensional, putting to work their "soft skills," team work and critical thinking.

"I also hoped this partnership would help break down the stigmas that people might have about inmates," Miller said in the press release. "For students, it might be the first time they have met someone who is in prison."

The project has already made an impression on Josh Seidler, a senior at MSU.

"These guys really take their jobs seriously and they're really skilled," Seidler said in the press release. "I think going and seeing some of the custom stuff they do — they're artists, really — and it's really cool getting to see that. They're really committed to producing good work and satisfying their customers. On top of that, all the inmates have been really nice, pleasant and eager to work with us."

