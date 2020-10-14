MSU poll shows Montana races close

The poll shows about 87% of those who said they will vote for Trump this year will also vote for Daines, while about 7% support Bullock. About 6% of Trump supporters either planned to vote for another candidate or were undecided.

The website 538, which features a compilation of various polls, shows a poll from Oct. 9-10 by Public Policy Polling with Bullock and Daines at tied 48%. Another poll from Emmerson College that was in the field Oct. 5-7 shows Daines up 52% to Bullock at 43%. Other polls show a much closer race and the Cook Political Report ranks the contest a tossup.

In the House race, Rosendale has support from 87% of Republicans, while Williams captured 8% of GOP respondents. A much higher number of respondents identified as Republican, however, 698 to 442 in this race. A similar age division was present in the House race as in the Senate one, though Williams' boost among young voters was less pronounced than Bullock's. The Cook Political Report ranks this race as leaning Republican.