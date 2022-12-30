MSU agrees to $390,000 settlement with driver after crash

Montana State University last month agreed to a $390,000 settlement after an employee driving a campus-owned car crashed into another vehicle near Four Corners in early 2021.

The settlement was posted last week on the state's transparency website.

According to a civil complaint filed in Gallatin County District Court, the employee, David Gettel, attempted to turn left on state Highway 85 from Ramshorn Drive on Feb. 9, 2021 and collided with a vehicle driven by Josh Kilwein.

Kilwein's lawsuit against the state claimed the collision caused significant injuries to his neck, back and leg. He filed the suit in November last year.

"This was a motor vehicle accident involving an MSU employee," Michael Becker, a spokesperson for MSU, said Friday. "The university accepted responsibility for the employee's actions and we feel this is a fair settlement to resolve the case."

The settlement will be paid through liability insurance, Becker said.

Becker said he was unaware Friday if Gettel remains an employee at MSU.

A call to Kilwein's attorney late Friday was not immediately returned.