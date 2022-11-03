Mother speaks out against born-alive referendum after loss of son

The narrative of Emily Tosoni’s pregnancy that ended in the death of her son, Cohen, in the birth canal is hers to hold close.

She is open about what happened, but in selective settings where the communal reciting of trauma provides kinship in the face of isolation.

But she is telling it now, in the press for anyone to read. It was a difficult decision, spurred by alarm and rage over an item on the ballot this election that, if passed, would legislate moments like she had in the delivery room six years ago, holding her son’s 1-pound, 10½-inch body knowing she’d leave the hospital not with a baby, but a box of mementos as a stand-in for a life that would never be.

“You actually don’t deserve to know my story unless I feel comfortable sharing it with you,” Tosoni, of Helena, said Wednesday. “I have gone back and forth on whether or not this is something me, and other women like me, should have to do publicly for the purpose of re-traumatizing ourselves because of legislative idiocracy.”

On Nov. 8 voters in Montana will decide the fate of Legislative Referendum 131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act. The words Montanans will see when they cast their vote say the measure will require a doctor to provide “medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant.”

Being born alive, as specified in the bill, is an infant who “breathes, has a beating heart, or has definite movement of voluntary muscles, after the complete expulsion or extraction from the mother.”

What isn’t defined are the “medically appropriate and reasonable actions” a medical provider must take if they do not want to face criminal penalties of up to 20 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

That lack of clarity is one of the main concerns doctors have with the referendum.

“You may read from proponents of LR-131 that the legislation permits humane comfort for those who are not likely to survive. The Born-Alive Infant Protection Act has no provision allowing this care. Nowhere in the legislation are the terms ‘appropriate or reasonable medical care’ defined. If the intent of LR-131 is to allow compassionate palliative care, then why not state that explicitly?” said Dr. William Gallea, an emergency medicine physician and previous president of the Montana Medical Association, at a press conference in Helena organized recently.

State Sen. Tom McGillvray, a Republican from Billings, disputes those characterizations of what the referendum would do. He was one of three who wrote the language describing the measure in the voter guide distributed by the Secretary of State.

“They’re saying that this referendum would force some kind of extreme or inhumane care to be given. I don’t see that. Since when has requiring medical professionals to provide medically appropriate, reasonable actions or care of a baby become evil or extreme or inhumane?” McGillvray said in a recent interview. “I don’t see how you get from what they bill says, ‘appropriate and reasonable care,’ to extreme and inhumane treatment of a child that’s born with little chance of survival.”

“I don’t see the confusion there,” McGillvray continued.

Dr. Lauren Wilson, who has advocated against the referendum, is a pediatric hospitalist in Missoula and president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. During the press conference, she pointed out language to explicitly describe what treatment isn’t medically necessary — like measures that would only prolong death — was present in model born-alive legislation written by the national group Americans United For Life but absent from Montana’s referendum.

“The truth is that this initiative does not in any way make clear that parents can decline futile care,” Wilson said. “It does not make clear that the mandate to act to preserve life and health won't apply if a baby has a life-limiting condition and could never survive long-term.”

Without that clarification, Wilson said, the bill puts doctors at risk for following the wishes of parents.

“Proponents say that no one would prevent us from (following) a family's wishes not providing care aimed at preserving or saving lives. They have not provided for that in this initiative. Without that guarantee it's our lives and livelihood on the line if parents feel comfort care alone is the right thing for their family,” Wilson said.

Asked why there wasn’t more clarity in the referendum and if lawmakers would consider adding some, McGillvray said it was a “good thought.”

“If someone wants to come with a bill (in the upcoming legislative session if the referendum passes) ... to clarify the language and say ‘reasonable and appropriate care means x, y or z,’ I’m totally open to that,” McGillvray said.

Sharing her story

Tosoni has no illusions her experience will change the minds of those entrenched in their opposition to abortion or support of the born-alive referendum. But she hopes it can touch those not decided and energize people opposed to it to show up and vote.

“I don’t know that this will change anything. There’s the middle-of-the-roaders and maybe it will shift their perspective, but probably not,” Tosoni said.

In 2016, Tosoni and her husband had their first pregnancy. An initial ultrasound around eight or nine weeks showed things were progressing well. Because everything looked good, she didn’t have more imaging scheduled until the 21-week mark.

“Nothing happened that would have alarmed us. It was a wanted pregnancy and a wanted child. We tried to get pregnant. It was on purpose,” Tosoni said.

The second ultrasound was Nov. 9. Having not been pregnant before, Tosoni didn’t know how long the appointment should take. After an hour, the technician told her the baby was very active and she needed a more experienced coworker to gather the images needed. Technicians are trained not to relay any possible results to patients, and Tosoni had no reason to think anything was wrong since the baby was moving around inside her body.

That afternoon, she missed a call from her midwife. When she finally got back in touch an hour later, her provider asked if she was sitting down because she was about to deliver bad news.

“She read off a list of malformations that had been identified on the ultrasound, which was a pretty long list,” Tosoni said. With background in sports medicine, Tosoni was equipped to understand enough to know from this initial report that odds of her baby's survival were not good.

Tosoni asked her midwife to be direct with her about what the ultrasound indicated. Her midwife responded that she’d never seen that combination of malformations before and Tosoni would be referred to a maternal-fetal medicine specialist.

It was a Wednesday, Tosoni remembered without hesitation six years later. Her gestational clock was at 21 weeks, two days and ticking.

Two days later, she was in Missoula and went through three hours of further ultrasounds, then sat down with the specialist. The diagnosis was either Trisomy 13 or Limb-Body Wall Complex. Tosoni was familiar with the first possible diagnosis, but not the second — a rare and fatal condition that very little is known about.

The only way to find out for sure was amniocentesis, a test to identify a genetic or chromosomal condition, which she consented to. The couple didn’t plan to find out the sex of their baby before birth, but because the malformations were so severe this was also the only way to determine that.

The procedure was on a Friday, and the results weren’t available until the next week. Over the weekend Tosoni met with a friend to draw up a will for herself as the realities of the situation set in. Fatal fetal abnormalities can also put the mother's life at risk, adding another devastating layer to an already tragic situation.

“At this point we were pretty certain, whether it was Trisomy 13 or Limb-Body Wall Complex, both are fatal (for the baby). We knew what we were facing and though we didn’t have the details, we had a will put together just in case I were to die," Tosoni said.

On Tuesday the couple drove back to Missoula and learned three things — their baby was a boy, their son was diagnosed with Limb-Body Wall Complex and it was fatal.

“We spent about three hours in the office making a decision about what to do, because our son was still alive in my body,” Tosoni said. Though her life was not at immediate risk, that could have changed at any moment.

“There were so many possibilities, all of which would have led to him dying in utero and me being either septic or hemorrhaging,” Tosoni said.

The couple asked questions about what would happen if their baby — whom they named Cohen — somehow survived and was born alive. The best case scenario, they were told, is he would be in severe pain for as long as he lived.

The couple decided to induce. Because it was in the second trimester of pregnancy, there was no time to prepare. Hospitals in Montana won’t induce after 23 weeks, Tosoni said. It's a medical procedure that can also be billed as an abortion, throwing what was possibly a life-saving measure for Tosoni into a political debate.

On Nov. 18, doctors medically started labor, which lasted 30 hours. Tosoni finally delivered Cohen just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 and he died in the birth canal before being born.

Tosoni and her husband were able to spend time with Cohen at Community Medical Center, which has a photographer to take photos for families experiencing the loss of a baby. The hospital also collects plaster molds of the baby’s hands and feet.

“Basically you get a box. Since you can’t leave the hospital with a baby, we left with a box of things,” Tosoni said.

Re-traumatizing

Women who go through what Tosoni did have to deal with more injustices than any person should ever endure. She wanted to donate breast milk; pumping was both physically necessary to process what her body had been through and she thought it might help her emotionally.

But her insurance company would not initially cover a pump, even as she started to feel like she was developing mastitis.

“Am I supposed to wait until a life-threatening infection? I had a baby, my body thinks I have a baby to feed,” Tosoni said. “I had to express all this milk, I’m recovering from childbirth and have no child here.”

She also had to make sure the procedure was billed as an induced pregnancy, and not an abortion, to make sure the process was covered care. And she had to navigate the waters of people projecting their thoughts, some they might have thought were helpful and others just judgmental, onto her after coming home from the hospital.

Now she's traversing those feelings again in an effort to help people understand what LR-131 would have meant if her son was born alive and the medical treatment he could have been subjected to with no hopes of survival.

“When he was born, they would have had to do everything possible to resuscitate him, knowing he was going to die anyway,” Tosoni said. “Knowing his malformations, his little body didn’t form right. There’s no way to put it back together. … There was no amount of surgical procedures or anything that could be done. It would have prolonged pain and suffering for all of us.”

In an interview with Montana PBS earlier this year, state Rep. Matt Regier, a Republican from Kalispell who carried the bill that put the referendum on the ballot, said he felt any measures possible to preserve an infant life were necessary.

"I think it looks a lot better than death. I think that to me, that is so straightforward of would you rather be alive and in an intensive care unit or would you rather be dead? Once again, we're coming back to protecting innocent life," Regier told Montana PBS.

Gallea said the act is unnecessary because the kind of compassion care its backers say they want to ensure happens is already the medical standard. He also pointed out there’s existing legislation at the federal and state level already protecting infants. That includes the federal Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002 and state code that criminalizes anyone who knowingly or neglectfully causes the death of a premature infant born alive.

"Infants born alive are already protected by clear state and federal legislation," Gallea said. “ … LR-131 is a blatant intrusion of the government into the private, sacred relationship between our patients and their physician.”

Proponents of the referendum have cited statements from politicians in other states as part of the reason the GOP-majority Legislature passed a born-alive referendum last session to put to voters this election. That includes comments made by former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 on a bill in that state that would have changed laws around abortions performed late in pregnancies.

During a radio interview, Northam said in referencing abortions in the third trimester of pregnancy “where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s non-viable … If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

McGillvray said Montana’s referendum “simply is seeking to nip that in the bud in this state so that would never happen.”

“I don’t believe that it’s happening in this state, but oftentimes you draft legislation to prevent something from happening,” McGillvray said.

Dr. Bradley Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician in Missoula, said the description of abortions those who support the referendum are advancing aren’t based in reality.

The referendum would not change access to abortion in Montana. While Republicans in the state Legislature in 2021 advanced several measures to limit access to the procedure, including a ban on abortions after 20 weeks, those laws are all on hold while a legal challenge plays out.

“It seems that this law was targeted at abortion … but realistically it has nothing to do with abortion. There's a narrative that a baby can survive a late-term abortion and then simply be left to die. That sounds horrific. I think we all agree that that would be horrific. The problem with that narrative is that it just doesn't happen in Montana,” Holbrook said.

Tosoni said she and her husband, who have a boy named Miles born after Cohen, have made the decision to never get pregnant again because of concerns over limitations on what decisions they could make for themselves — either if the referendum passes or from other legislative efforts. They know the risks another pregnancy could bring, both to her and a baby.

Holbrook said if the referendum were to pass he'd tell women in situations like Tosoni's to leave the state and deliver elsewhere. But he was quick to point out that, like in Tosoni's case, there often isn't time to arrange for travel.

Tosoni said she couldn't fathom that scenario.

“I don’t know what I would have done. I have no clue. I don’t know if I would have had the mental capacity to think I should find another state that would let me do this,” Tosoni said.

And while her son's diagnoses was rare, the outcome of a woman losing a child late in pregnancy is not. At least 40 to 50 babies born in Montana every year don't survive, Holbrook said.

Tosoni knows, from a support group she formed to help her and other women process what they've experienced, it's all too common.

“I hate when people use the example of our story as the exclusion," Tosoni said.

To her, the Legislature's job is to make sure her right to privacy is upheld, “because me sharing my story is traumatic and none of you deserve it. You just need to uphold my privacy.”

And though she's broadcasting her experience for a wide audience, Tosoni does not hold hope that it will change any minds.

“It doesn’t make a difference what my story is. They believe what they believe,” Tosoni said.