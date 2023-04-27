Gov. Greg Gianforte this week signed a widely supported bill to double the payment cap for landowners allowing public hunting access through the popular Block Management program.

Senate Bill 58 allows landowners to receive up to $50,000 annually for impacts in allowing public hunting, the second increase in as many sessions as the state faces an influx of new residents and hunting pressure on open public and private lands.

“Montana’s Block Management program increases access to hunters, offers incredible opportunities for Montanans to recreate, and really exemplifies the Montana spirit of neighbors helping neighbors,” Gianforte said from the Sieben Ranch north of Helena, one of the program’s first cooperators.

SB 58 came at the recommendation of the Private Land/Public Wildlife Committee, a governor-appointed group that works on access issues and landowner relations.

“Montana’s Block Management program is arguably the most successful program of its type in the entire West, and Senate Bill 98 is the first step in securing and revitalizing that program to add value to Montana’s ag producers who do a tremendous job in this state of providing habitat that benefits our wildlife that we all enjoy and appreciate here,” said Ed Beall, chair of the committee.

SB 58 was introduced into the Legislature as part of a consensus package of six bills endorsed by the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition. The consensus represented an effort among groups that often spared in past sessions to move forward legislation aimed at improving access, decreasing crowding and improving hunter behavior.

Along with SB 58, which was carried by Wibaux Republican Sen. Steve Hinebauch, Senate Bill 281 from Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, also passed the Legislature with hefty margins. The bill reduces the number of additional doe deer licenses that may be purchased by nonresident hunters in an effort to reduce crowding and help some struggling herds of mule deer. Gianforte has not yet taken action on the bill.

A provision of House Bill 2, the Legislature’s main budget bill, will fund a new state access specialist and has been backed by supporters of the package.

The lone bill voted down is House Bill 243 from Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula. The bill would have required hunters complete an in-person field day as part of hunter education. The bill was later amended in a Senate committee to require that all hunters under 18 complete hunter education entirely in-person.

The bill drew significant support as a policy to improve hunter education after online classes proliferated during the pandemic. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks lost more than 40% of its volunteer instructors during the pandemic, and a survey of instructors noted frustration with classes going online.

The bill appeared to be headed to the governor, passing the House and an initial vote in the Senate. But on the Senate’s final vote, 16 Republicans flipped to voting the measure down.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth told the Montana State News Bureau that he and Marler spoke with FWP Director Hank Worsech, and that FWP plans to reinstate the program. The program has been volunteer-based and it will take time to ramp the program back up, he said, adding that he believed it made the legislation unnecessary.

Marler said she was disappointed that Senate Republicans voted the bill down, and that a consistent message coming from both hunters and landowners are concerns about hunter behavior and a need for more education. More education also offers more opportunities for people of different backgrounds to take up hunting, she added.

“Montana's hunter ed program, prior to being ended by this administration, was an outstanding example for the whole country,” Marler said. “I value the years of expertise and passion shared by hunter ed instructors.

“FWP leadership says they will start implementing in person hunter ed field days even though this bill died. I hope they do, but if not I will bring the bill back next session. Our hunting culture is important and did not develop by accident, it has been cultivated for decades and we need to keep it going with intention and care.”

Two bills have gone to the governor but returned to the Legislature with suggested amendments. Those bills saw very different votes on Thursday.

House Bill 596 from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, reforms hunting access agreements, commonly called the 454 program for the bill that originally established the program. The program provides landowners allowing some public access a difficult-to-draw bull elk permit. Changes made last session reducing the number of public hunters required by the program has caused heartburn among hunting groups.

HB 596 requires that at least one of the public hunters also be allowed to hunt a bull. The governor’s amendment adds language that the landowner’s permit may only be used on property open to the public. The amendments were endorsed by the House Thursday with no debate on a vote of 97-3.

A more controversial bill’s fate is far murkier after the House voted down the governor’s amendments on Thursday.

House Bill 635 from Rep. Joshua Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, seeks to create a landowner pool among nonresident landowners for drawing elk and deer licenses. As written, 15% of licenses would come out of the current 17,000 nonresident licenses offered via lottery for nonresident landowners with at least 2,500 acres. The bill as passed allowed additional licenses for additional acreage.

HB 635 saw fractured opinions from hunting groups, with some in favor of the bill as a means of reducing crowding on public lands and dealing with nonresident landowner complaints about not being able to hunt their own properties. Other groups have vehemently opposed the bill due to concerns about incentivizing purchases of amenity hunting properties and potential impacts to other programs such as the 454s.

The governor’s amendments aimed at simplifying the bill, he wrote in a letter to lawmakers, would allow up to three licenses for the 2,500 acres and require that a landowner own the property at least three years to qualify. The additional licenses renewed opposition for the bill, and those concerns carried onto the House floor on Thursday.

“We’re giving something to nonresidents we don’t even give to residents, that we don’t even give to Montana farmers and ranchers,” Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula said in pointing out that resident landowner preference pools only offer single permits.

The House summarily voted down the amendments 35-65.

HB 635 could now go down several different paths. It will go to the Senate, and if that body also votes down the amendments, it returns to Gianforte in its original form. If the Senate approves the amendments, they could go to a conference committee where the bodies could make additional amendments to the bill. The product of the conference committee must also then pass both chambers, otherwise it returns to the governor in its original form for his reconsideration.

Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story