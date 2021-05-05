'More to be done:' State marks MMIP awareness day

“We’re all aware of how large this problem is for all Native women — the abuse, the violence, the injustice that we have to face on a daily basis,” Melinda Harris said. “We know how the justice system fails many families and this is not acceptable. Federal, state and tribal governments must work together with all of us, especially those of us that have lost daughters, sisters, mothers. They must work together to strengthen, to respond to our missing and murders Indigenous women and girls.”

Melinda Harris was one of several members of victims’ families that came to Helena to share their stories.

Paula Castro spoke in heartbreaking detail about her daughter, 14-year-old Henny Scott, from her 2018 disappearance to the discovery of her body near Lame Deer to her frustrations with authorities that she says have left many of her questions unanswered.

Rena Frank spoke about the abduction and murder of her sister, 16-year-old Beverly Brien in 1977, whose body was found near the rodeo grounds in Hardin. The family has spent 50 years trying to get answers but have often felt invisible in the eyes of investigators, she said.

Rose Harris, Hanna Harris’s sister, also came to the Capitol to speak out and encouraged others to do the same when it comes to reporting crimes.