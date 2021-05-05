'More to be done:' State marks MMIP awareness day

From the steps of the Montana Capitol, Melinda Harris told the crowd that May 5 was not only a day to recognize the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people, it was also the birthday of her daughter, the late Hanna Harris.
Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, was missing for five days in 2013 before she was found murdered. Her death, and the deaths and disappearances affecting Native American women and girls disproportionately, has become one of the most significant issues affecting Indigenous people in Montana and across the country.
Montana’s battle against the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people was highlighted at ceremonies across the state Wednesday. In Helena, tribal leaders, families, victims’ advocates, representatives of Montana’s U.S. senators, state legislators and Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about the gravity of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the work that’s been done so far and the steps that still need to be taken.
In 2019, the Montana Legislature passed Hanna’s Act, which created a statewide missing persons specialist in the Montana Department of Justice to help local jurisdictions with timely searches for missing people.
“We’re all aware of how large this problem is for all Native women — the abuse, the violence, the injustice that we have to face on a daily basis,” Melinda Harris said. “We know how the justice system fails many families and this is not acceptable. Federal, state and tribal governments must work together with all of us, especially those of us that have lost daughters, sisters, mothers. They must work together to strengthen, to respond to our missing and murders Indigenous women and girls.”
Melinda Harris was one of several members of victims’ families that came to Helena to share their stories.
Paula Castro spoke in heartbreaking detail about her daughter, 14-year-old Henny Scott, from her 2018 disappearance to the discovery of her body near Lame Deer to her frustrations with authorities that she says have left many of her questions unanswered.
Rena Frank spoke about the abduction and murder of her sister, 16-year-old Beverly Brien in 1977, whose body was found near the rodeo grounds in Hardin. The family has spent 50 years trying to get answers but have often felt invisible in the eyes of investigators, she said.
Rose Harris, Hanna Harris’s sister, also came to the Capitol to speak out and encouraged others to do the same when it comes to reporting crimes.
“To all the youth: you see something, you say something,” she said. “It can be scary. I understand that, but I really hope that deep down in your hearts you will know that just saying something could help someone’s life.”
For too long the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women failed to be recognized for its seriousness, several speakers said.
“One of the things about MMIWP that makes me so mad is that it’s taken so long for the government to recognize a portion, a portion of the pain throughout Indian country, the pain of the victims, the pain of the families, the pain of feeling like nothing is going to happen,” said Gerard Padgett of the Blackfeet Domestic Violence Office.
Gianforte offered his condolences to the families and some stark statistics reflecting the severity of the issue. Native Americans make up about 7% of the state’s population, but account for up to a quarter of all missing persons cases.
“Each year too many Native American women disappear,” he said. “There are almost 200 missing people in Montana today and 25% of them are Native Americans. This is unacceptable.”
Rep. Marvin Weatherwax of Browning said Native Americans still often feel invisible to some people, but that steps such as Hanna’s Act are offering some positive movement forward.
“I believe that this is hopefully a turning point in letting people know that we are contributing to our state even though we’ve been here forever,” he said. “I really believe this is a big step in that way of, I would say, letting the world know we’re here. We’re a small population, but we’re here.”
Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy of Crow Agency provided a blistering assessment of a jurisdictional quagmire that slowed responses in many investigations.
“Our families, the victims of the crimes, have to deal with a multi-tiered bureaucracy, not only at the tribal level, but at the state level and at the federal level,” she said.
Stewart Peregoy carried or supported several pieces of legislation this session to continue to improve the response to missing and murdered Indigenous people, including a continuation of a state task force and improving data collection and analysis.
“The most important thing that we’ve got to remember is that if we’re going to move forward, we have to heal,” she said. “We have to come together. This issue has brought us together. We have shed many tears and we have stood together and we’ve had our voices heard, but we need to continue this work. There’s so much more to be done.”
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.