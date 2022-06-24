More than $8M in bed tax, ARPA funds redirected to address flood impacts

Up to $5 million in grant funding from Montana’s bed tax fund is being made available to businesses impacted by the destructive flooding in southern Montana, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Friday.

Additionally, more than $3 million in federal COVID relief funds will be made available for responding to flood impacts, his office stated.

The $5 million program will award grants of up to $25,000 to tourism-dependent businesses including restaurants, bars, hotels, guides and private campgrounds. They must describe how they stand to be negatively impacted by a lack of visitors due to severe flooding that has indefinitely closed two of Montana’s three entrances to Yellowstone National Park.

The grant program “will give businesses in this area much-needed support to get them up and running so they can give in-state and out-of-state guests their best possible Montana experience,” Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman stated in a Friday press release.

Businesses can get more information and apply by visiting commerce.mt.gov.

The other funding being made available follows recommendations passed unanimously by a panel of lawmakers and executive branch representatives on Thursday. The ARPA Infrastructure Commission is responsible for overseeing a portion of the funds Montana received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress last year.

Following a proposal offered by Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte, the panel voted to recommend up to $2 million in interest generated by the federal cash received by the state for responding to emergencies caused by the flooding. The panel also approved a proposal from Sen. Doug Kary, R-Billings, to redirect $1.2 million in money for irrigators that hadn’t been awarded during a previous meeting to be used for repairing irrigation systems damaged by the floodwaters.

The governor’s office also announced Friday that it was awarding 10 grants of $15,000 to chambers of commerce in 10 cities and towns near Yellowstone National Park that had been affected by the flooding.

The money is intended to help the local tourism-dependent economies weather the lack of access to Yellowstone. That can be done through increased additional staff hours at visitor centers, signs and social media communications, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

