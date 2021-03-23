More than 250 national, state biz sign letter opposing bills targeting LGBTQ people

More than 250 businesses, including dozens of national companies that do business in Montana, have signed onto a letter released Tuesday condemning state legislation that targets members of the LGBTQ community.

Sixty national companies, ranging from Molson Coors Beverage Co. and tobacco giant Altria Group to tech and telecoms companies like Google, Amazon and Verizon, endorsed a letter calling on the state Legislature to reject four bills they say “unnecessarily single out already marginalized groups for more mistreatment, harassment, and discrimination.”

“As businesses who support equality for all, we’ve done our part to make sure that our employees will be protected at work,” the letter states. “But these bills would harm our team members and their families as they navigate daily life and utilize services and opportunities that should be available for everyone.”