That provision was added to House Bill 5, the main infrastructure bill. The addition passed 96-4.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, voted for the amendment, but spoke beforehand to vent her frustration that schools failed to take advantage of federal COVID relief funds available during the interim. After sitting unused, the money has since been returned to the feds, she said.

"It was appalling to me how slow the schools were to move toward testing their drinking water," Vinton said.

In its 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Congress set aside $200 million for lead testing and remediation in schools, Kaiser Health News previously reported. But states were still waiting on that money as of February.

House Bill 5, along with seven other infrastructure bills appropriating money for technology upgrades, historic preservation grants, dams, bridges and other infrastructure projects, easily passed second reading in the House. Each bill still needs a final vote before it heads to the Senate.