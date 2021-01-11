More security added to Montana's Capitol after FBI warning

Amber Conger, the communications director for the state Department of Administration, said Monday that security has increased in the state Capitol.

The building includes the governor and secretary of state's offices, as well as the Montana Legislature, which started its 90-day session Jan. 4. Several other buildings in the adjacent blocks house state agencies.

"Our security team is actively monitoring the situation. We are working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to address any potential issues if they arise here at the Montana State Capitol," Conger said in an email.

Conger was unable to say where the additional security staff are from.

"While we do not comment on specific security measures, we have increased the law enforcement presence to ensure the safety of everyone at the Capitol complex," Conger continued.

No permits have been issued for any protests or events outside the Capitol for the timeline laid out in the FBI bulletin. Protests are expected beginning Jan. 16 through Jan. 20.

There's no deadline to apply for permits, which are accepted by email and processed during regular business hours. Any request would need enough time to be evaluated and processed, the Department of Administration said.

