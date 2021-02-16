More providers could grant medical exemptions for vaccinations under proposal

“This bill has the effect of making medical exemptions extremely easy to obtain in cases where they might not be warranted,” said Lauren Wilson, vice president at the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Vaccination is one of the most effective health measures that we have.”

Montana law currently allows people to get vaccine exemptions on medical or religious grounds. A medical exemption can only be granted by a medical physician licensed in the U.S. or Canada. Under Carlson’s bill, that would change to allow any licensed health care provider who has either provided health care to the patient or administered a vaccine to them.

“A health care provider that might not have ever been involved in a vaccination of somebody or might be something like a massage therapist would be able to sign off on a medical exemption for somebody,” said Jim Murphy, an epidemiologist and the administrator for the Department of Health and Human Service’s Public Health and Safety Division.

A succession of bill proponents shared stories of children experiencing problems including fevers, food allergies, asthma and developmental disabilities after they were vaccinated. And while Murphy agreed that some of those effects have been clearly linked to vaccines, medical studies have debunked others.