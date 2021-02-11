More of Gianforte's tax proposals reach the Legislature

"The message the governor has for people all across the country is bring your businesses here. We have a good way of life, we have a good workforce and a good business structure that's going to put as few unnecessary barriers in your way as possible," Alme said.

Those who opposed the bills argued there's not good evidence the proposals will incentivize businesses to come to the state and that Gianforte's plans help the wealthy while leaving lower-income Montanans out of the picture.

"The reduction to the top tax income tax rate of Montana's progressive income tax structure has the result of providing a significant tax cut for those at higher income levels, while providing very little to no benefit for Montana's middle and lower-income families," said Heather O'Loughlin, who pointed to an analysis showing those households would see their taxes cut about $14 a year.

The proposal overall would result in $30 million less in taxes paid, which means $30 million less to the state's general fund.

Alme argued "one of the best things we can do (for poor people) is create more good paying jobs and provide trades education," which is proposed in another bill from the governor.