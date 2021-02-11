More of Gianforte's tax proposals reach the Legislature

Two more pieces of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's tax proposals debuted in the Montana Legislature on Thursday, as lawmakers heard plans to lower the state's top income tax rate and do away some capital gains taxes for businesses that move to Montana and meet set criteria.
The Senate Taxation Committee also heard a third proposal the governor's office said it could support, in the right form, to create a trigger system to lower the income tax rate further if the state's revenues come in higher than expected.
Senate Bill 159 is carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, and would drop the state’s top marginal income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%.
Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, has Senate Bill 184. It would eliminate capital gains taxes on the sale of stock for a business that has operated for at least five years in Montana, has more than half of its corporate officers living in the state, and had 30% of its employees living in the state for the prior 12 months and at least 25 full-time employees living in the state for three years.
Kurt Alme, the governor's budget director, told lawmakers to think of the proposals as a package deal that will attract people to the state and make small tax cuts during the economic fallout of the pandemic while Gianforte plans for later reductions when the budget picture is more rosy.
"The message the governor has for people all across the country is bring your businesses here. We have a good way of life, we have a good workforce and a good business structure that's going to put as few unnecessary barriers in your way as possible," Alme said.
Those who opposed the bills argued there's not good evidence the proposals will incentivize businesses to come to the state and that Gianforte's plans help the wealthy while leaving lower-income Montanans out of the picture.
"The reduction to the top tax income tax rate of Montana's progressive income tax structure has the result of providing a significant tax cut for those at higher income levels, while providing very little to no benefit for Montana's middle and lower-income families," said Heather O'Loughlin, who pointed to an analysis showing those households would see their taxes cut about $14 a year.
The proposal overall would result in $30 million less in taxes paid, which means $30 million less to the state's general fund.
Alme argued "one of the best things we can do (for poor people) is create more good paying jobs and provide trades education," which is proposed in another bill from the governor.
A third bill from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would cut the state's income tax rates if a series of criteria were met. Supporters said it was an additional tool to draw businesses and let people keep more of their paychecks to spend in the local economy, while opponents argued it could cut revenues and leave the state at risk of exaggerated budget shortfalls in economic slumps.
Earlier in the week, the House Taxation Committee heard a proposal from Gianforte to raise the state's business equipment tax exemption and another bill to give tax credits to employers for paying part of a worker's trades skills education.
Neither the Senate nor House committees have taken action on the bills.