Montana's virus response could be decided at the polls

"We can't neglect the fact that the actions that have been taken have resulted in 150,000 Montanans losing their jobs," Gianforte said during an Oct. 3 debate, when asked if he would support lifting the mandates instituted by the current administration.

With infection rates on the rise and the state's health care system under continued stress, Gianforte hasn't indicated how he would keep infection rates at bay.

"We don't know where we'll be more than two months from now – with the virus or a vaccine – but regardless of where we are, Greg will rely on the advice of public health professionals and community leaders," Gianforte spokesperson Travis Hall wrote in an email.

Cooney, on the other hand, has said he would go further than the current governor has in requiring masks across the state. Bullock implemented a mask mandate in July for all counties with at least four actives cases, now in effect for all but five of the state's 56 counties. Cooney says he would consider extending that mandate to all counties, regardless of case count.

"The virus doesn't understand boundaries, it doesn't understand what county lines are," Cooney said. "People travel, the virus is going to travel."