Montana's vaccine mandate ban goes on trial

MISSOULA — A controversial Montana law prohibiting most businesses and other employers from mandating vaccinations went on trial Monday, with several medical experts testifying that it interferes with the ability of health care providers to keep patients safe.

The trial, overseen by U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy in Missoula, is the culmination of a year-long case by medical providers and patients seeking to bar the state from enforcing the law against physicians and hospitals in Montana. The law also allows hospitals to ask staff for their vaccination status, but it protects employees who refuse to provide that information.

Molloy earlier this year blocked part of the law, allowing all health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements to require vaccinations, per requirements for federal funding from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare. As written, the law had only made that exemption for long-term care facilities.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau are defending the law. Deputy Solicitor General Brent Mead, from Knudsen’s office, argued in his opening statement that the vaccine law was designed to ensure that individuals’ personal privacy is protected.

“It’s not public health, it’s not vaccines — it’s whether the state can choose to protect its citizens from discrimination,” he said.

That characterization echoed the arguments Republican lawmakers used to frame the vaccine bill last year, amid concerns about the emergence of “vaccine passports” and other potential regulations that could exclude those who remained skeptical about the coronavirus vaccine.

It passed a GOP-majority Legislature despite near-unanimous Democratic opposition and was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The Montana Medical Association, private medical offices, a group of immunocompromised patients and Montana Nurses Association are the plaintiffs. They allege that the law is incompatible with federal requirements that ensure protections for Americans with disabilities and from hazards that workers face on the job site.

The law denies medical providers “the most important tool to reduce the risk of vaccine-preventable disease,” Raph Graybill, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said.

Testimony on the trial’s first day focused heavily on the plaintiffs’ argument that unvaccinated medical workers are more likely to spread infectious diseases.

Dr. David King, a family doctor who practices in Bozeman and Belgrade, testified that vaccinations for staff are a broadly understood best practice in the medical industry. That includes everything from measles, mumps and rubella to hepatitis, polio and pertussis. Despite the focus on COVID during the passage of House Bill 702, it applies broadly to all types of vaccines.

On cross-examination, he acknowledged that immunity from the COVID-19 vaccines have been relatively short-lived, given how quickly the coronavirus mutates. But he also noted that the vaccines are safe and effective, and said the rise in vaccine hesitancy has been in part fueled by government actions like Montana’s vaccine discrimination law.

“Medicine is unified in supporting vaccination, and when the state decides they will contradict physicians … that disrespect is contagious,” he said.

Attorneys also questioned Mark Carpenter, a Missoula resident who required a transplant after his kidneys failed, and who has since been required to take medication that suppresses his immune system so his body won’t reject the new organ.

Carpenter testified that before the COVID vaccine became available, he limited his exposure to other people, including doctors’ offices. As someone with just one functioning kidney who is also immunocompromised, he said contracting COVID could be fatal for him.

“My life’s experience has been, as I go to a health care provider for either preventative care or because I’m having some kind of medical issue that requires that care, I go there assuming it will be a safe place,” he said.

The vaccine law includes a specific exemption for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to require vaccines, but doesn’t apply that language to other medical providers. The plaintiffs say this violates their rights to equal protection under the state and federal constitutions.

Mead, in his opening statement, noted the state is only required to prove that it had a “rational basis” for differentiating between how those two groups are treated.

“Health care is a regulated industry,” he said, adding that “the state has always drawn a distinction” between different types of facilities.

In a separate concession to health care facilities, lawmakers included an exemption allowing them to make “reasonable accommodations” for employees who refuse to get vaccinated or disclose their vaccine status.

Greg Holzman, Montana’s state medical officer from 2015 to 2021, said that provision misunderstands how staff vaccinations fit into the strategy for preventing a communicable disease outbreak. If that accommodation were that employees can simply wear masks instead, he offered, that doesn’t necessarily offset a lack of other protections for patients.

“It puts in more opportunities for human error and other aspects to happen, that might decrease their effectiveness,” Holzman said. “... They tend to put PPE (personal protective equipment) at the bottom. Still important, but it’s not as strong as getting rid of the disease completely.”

With about a half-dozen witnesses left to testify, Molloy indicated the trial could wrap up as soon as Tuesday.