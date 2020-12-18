Montana's vaccine allocation to drop 20% through end of year

"If there are reductions, it'll mostly impact us in our ability to vaccinate a new group rather than ability to follow up on the second dose," Kelley said.

The state Department of Public Health and Human Services has directed a shipment expected next week of 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to long-term care facilities in the state, including nearly 300 nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The department was initially anticipating 10,725 doses in that shipment.

Vaccines at long-term care facilities will be handled by private pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Big Sky Managed Care Pharmacy, who will get doses from the state and give shots on-site at the facilities.

Kelley said in Bozeman, his staff was able to verify all assisted living centers and nursing homes in Gallatin County are on the state's list to receive the vaccine, though it's not clear how many doses will initially be available.

"That's good news if we can get vaccine into all of our long-term care facilities," Kelley said in a press conference Friday. "That goes a long way."

Montana is also expected to get 18,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, a number the governor's office said is the same as previously planned for but also "likely be reduced in coming weeks."