Montana's unemployment rate drops, but new claims rising

Montana's unemployment rate dropped in July, but there was an increase in new unemployment applications filed last week, officials said.

The state's unemployment rate was 6.4% in July, down from the 7.2% in June as the state continued to rebound from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Friday. Montana has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S., well below the national unemployment rate of 10.2%.

An increase in hiring was led by the leisure and hospitality sectors, which added 1,400 jobs in July, followed by education and health services, which added 900 jobs.

But unemployment in Montana remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, with about 18,000 fewer jobs.

"More Montanans are returning to work and we're continuing to provide relief to those who need it most by supporting key industries and businesses to ensure the state stays on the path toward economic recovery," Gov. Steve Bullock said. "This public health emergency is far from over and we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of all Montanans to ensure our economy stays on the right track."