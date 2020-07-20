Montana's U.S. House race brings partisan divide to the fore

Like Rosendale, Williams comes to this race with something to prove. This is her second attempt at retaking a seat held by Republicans since 1997. In 2018, she fell short of defeating Republican Greg Gianforte, another Trump darling, coming within 5 points of victory.

The House seat opened up this year after Gianforte decided to run for governor, with incubment Democrat Steve Bullock termed out and running for U.S. Senate.

Paul Pope, a political analyst and professor of political science at the Montana State University in Billings, says the pandemic could be the issue that puts the seat within Democrats' reach.

"Candidates who endorse Trump's approach to politics and governing are struggling in the polls," Pope said, calling the Montana House race "incredibly tight."

Williams out-raised Rosendale in the second quarter of 2020, bringing in around $760,000 to Rosendale's $600,000, another sign that the seat is in play.

Rosendale, who has served as state auditor since January 2017, is no stranger to the campaign trail. He first ran for U.S. House in 2014, losing the primary in a crowded field. Now, he is hedging his campaign on the Republican party line - emphasizing his support for Trump's border wall with Mexico even in a state on the opposite side of the county.