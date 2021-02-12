Montana's top medical officer to leave in April

While lifting the mandate, Gianforte has said he will continue to wear a mask and encourage others to do so.

In his letter, Holzman said he will stay with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services through mid-April during a search for his replacement and to help with the state's vaccination distribution.

He said he planned to continue his career in medicine and public health outside of state government.

The new director of the department, Adam Meier, issued a statement Friday.

“I appreciate everything that Dr. Holzman has done for the state of Montana during his tenure at DPHHS,” Meier said. “He’s done an incredible job as a medical advisor during the COVID-19 pandemic and through an ever-changing environment. He has worked tirelessly, and I look forward to continuing to work with him over the next few months on the state’s vaccine rollout.”

