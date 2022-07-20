Montana's task force on affordable housing acknowledges lots of work ahead

The tentacles of the housing crunch in Montana reach far across the state, touching both rural and urban communities and making it hard for employers to hire and keep workers, members of a newly launched task force said Wednesday during their first meeting.

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte created by executive order a new council aimed at addressing the lack of affordable housing options for people to rent or buy. The 26-member panel is working to draft recommendations by October and final ideas by the end of the year. Gianforte told the group he wants both long- and short-term solutions that could include suggestions for new laws, strategies, private-public partnerships and identifying regulations that he said inhibit increasing the housing supply.

“This is no small task,” Gianforte said. “It’s complicated and there’s no single bullet that we’re going to shoot and solve this problem. This problem is very serious. It affects all our communities and it is multifaceted.”

Todd O’Hair, a member of the task force who is also president and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, said he hears from employers that the lack of affordable places to live makes it hard for Montana businesses to recruit and retain workers.

Scott Osterman, director of the Department of Commerce, called housing the “fulcrum point” for economic development in Montana and said companies trying to expand struggle to hire people because of a lack of housing options. Chris Dorrington, head of the Department of Environmental Quality and chair of the task force, said the public sector is in the same boat.

In kicking off the first meeting, Gianforte said he wanted the task force to identify the underlying problems creating the housing crunch.

“Hardworking Montanans want to know why it’s become so much harder for them to afford a place to live,” Gianforte said. “ … They want to get it fixed.”

In his executive order creating the task force, Gianforte cited the state's population growth of 9.6% from 2010-2020 outpacing the housing unit growth rate of 6.6%.

In communities like Missoula, the vacancy rate for rentals went from 6% to as low as 0.38% in 2021. In Bozeman, the median price of a single-family home was $899,500 in July.

Gianforte called the problem a long-term issue and said it will be a heavy lift to find solutions.

“We didn’t get here overnight and we won’t solve this problem overnight,” he said.

Patrick Barkey, the head of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, gave a nod to the tight timeline, saying the group was “trying to solve in a month what we haven’t been able to solve in 20 years.”

The governor also said he wants to “get government out of the way where we responsibly and reasonably can,” adding that “government should not stand in the way of Montanans achieving this American dream.”

He said government regulations should have a “light touch.” Several others on the committee echoed Gianforte, including former state Rep. Adam Hertz, who said a project he was working on was held up past a statutory deadline.

Sandra Jones, the mayor of Roundup, said her community has been innovative in looking at zoning ordinances and other codes to create mixed-use projects and to revitalize old buildings downtown for housing. But, she added that in one newer neighborhood, the city was “too relaxed” with a developer in enforcing infrastructure rules before residents moved in and now the area has no paved streets.

Joel Peden, with the Montana Independent Living Project, raised concern about the lack of any voice on the task force to represent Montanans with disabilities.

“Housing is one of the keys for the disability community to be able to live in our communities, to age in our communities, and to thrive in our communities,” Peden said, adding that the conversation needs to be not just about affordability but physical access to homes.

“This is multigenerational changing opportunity and if we take that on as a community it makes a better community,” Peden said.

Terry Cunningham, the deputy mayor of Bozeman, said that if the task force considered incentives for developers, he wanted to point out that there’s no guarantee developers will pass along savings to homeowners in a hot market. He said what he’s heard from local builders wasn’t concern about regulations but more about wanting financing, a statewide tax credit program and low-interest loan programs.

Jeremy Janks, the Gallatin County sanitarian, said he saw part of the problem coming from housing not being used by Montana residents living and working in their communities, but for vacation rentals.

Cyndy Andrus, the mayor of Bozeman, said she wanted the task force to revisit tools “pre-empted by the Legislature.”

While Andrus didn't specify any policies, in the 2021 session a bill passed with GOP support to ban local government from using "inclusionary zoning rules," which dictate a developer must include a level of affordable housing options in their projects. The only communities that had such policies were Whitefish and Bozeman. The sponsor of that bill, Sue Vinton, is on the task force.

Mallory Phillips, a co-founder of a housing advocacy group, told the task force during a public comment period she grew up in Whitefish when neighborhoods had a mixture of people from different incomes and that she has seen the fallout from losing people who aren’t wealthy from the community.

“I am hoping that whatever comes from this task force that y’all do not forget the very human element,” Phillips said.