Montana's shift from numeric nutrient pollution standards draws challenge

“There are a lot of pieces for the adaptive management program that still need to be developed, but that will become the tool rather than variances to make sure water quality is being maintained,” Stephens said.

EPA petition

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper’s petition asks the EPA to disapprove Montana’s shift to narrative water quality standards and to impose new numeric standards that comply with federal law. Numeric standards are science-based and proven to be effective while narrative standards are ambiguous and adaptive management plans fail to protect the state’s surface waters, the petition contends.

Alsentzer maintains that final authority to approve or deny a state’s standards of compliance with the Clean Water Act is clearly vested with the EPA. While other states may have narrative standards, once a state has moved to numeric standards, a state Legislature cannot unilaterally reverse that decision and remain in compliance, he said.

“Once you adopt numeric criteria, which is a far more robust investigation … once that is adopted and EPA approved you can’t essentially ignore that body of data,” Alsentzer said.