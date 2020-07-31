Montana's senators decry expiration of $600 jobless benefit

“Mitch McConnell had four months to begin negotiations on the next round of coronavirus aid, but instead he put forward a totally inadequate proposal just as the clock struck midnight on benefits for unemployed Montanans," Loewenstein said. "Sen. Tester is focused on making sure workers, front line health care professionals, businesses and families get the support they need to stay afloat while we work to slow the spread of this virus and get folks back to work.”