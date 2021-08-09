Montana's return-to-work bonuses slow to reach workers

It’s been three months since Gov. Greg Gianforte became the first governor in the country to announce that he would end his state’s expanded federal unemployment benefits early, seeking to push more Montanans back into the labor force as many businesses struggled to hire and retain workers.
But as the state forgoes tens of millions of dollars in potential unemployment payments from the feds, the incentive offered by its Republican governor — a $1,200 “return-to-work” bonus for unemployment benefit recipients who get a job — has been slow to roll out.
Just 166 of the nearly 4,000 submitted applications had been approved as of Friday, according to the state website set up to track the program’s progress. Another 91 applications had been denied. That’s up from 65 approved bonuses out of more than 3,000 applications two weeks ago. The Department of Labor and Industry oversees the bonus program, which draws from the more than $2 billion in COVID relief money Montana is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
In response to an interview request to DLI Commissioner Laurie Esau, department spokesperson Jessica Nelson referred to comments made during a public hearing by the administrator of the Workforce Services Division on July 21. In those comments, Scott Eychner said that validating employment status has taken longer than expected, and noted that some applicants had not yet completed four weeks of work — a requirement to receive the bonus.
"The governor is encouraged by the steps the department is taking to improve processing and get return-to-work bonus checks out the door for Montanans who are returning to the workforce," Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stoyke stated in an email Friday.
Whether the policy has had the desired effect remains to be seen. Based on early data, several studies indicate that the 26 states that opted out of expanded unemployment benefits haven’t seen a significant bump in workers returning to the labor force compared with other states, where most of those expanded benefits don’t expire until Sept. 6.
“At least thus far, it doesn’t seem to have done much,” University of Montana economist Bryce Ward said. “It certainly didn’t rocket us back to the pre-pandemic level or put us on something that was an obvious trajectory to that.”
Since Gianforte’s announcement, 18,000 fewer Montanans were filing weekly unemployment claims, according to the most recent DLI data available, for the week ending July 24. About 10,000 of those people dropped off the unemployment rolls when pandemic-related unemployment benefits stopped at the end of June.
State-level employment data for July won’t be released until the end of next week. But Montana added an estimated 3,900 seasonally-adjusted jobs in May and June, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s relatively consistent with the trend line seen prior to the announcement, with employment and total workforce numbers creeping back to pre-pandemic levels since vaccinations became widely available in the spring.
UKG, a national payroll and business resources company, on Aug. 3 published the results of its July survey of businesses employing 3.3 million workers across the country. It found that the increase in the number of total shifts worked in states that ended unemployment benefits early didn’t significantly differ from those that didn’t.
“Our data indicates that these extra benefits were likely not the primary reason preventing people ... accepting a new job,” Dave Gilbertson, the company’s vice president, wrote. But he also noted that states that continued benefits are more likely to have imposed harsher restrictions during the pandemic, meaning that they also had a bigger workforce deficit to climb out of, while states in Montana’s category didn’t lose as many jobs in the first place.
Nationwide, job search activity increased from June to July, according to a recent study from Hiring Lab, the economic research arm of the job search website Indeed. Unemployment benefits were cited by about 10% of survey respondents as a reason for low urgency in their job search.
Conversely, increased vaccination rates were identified by respondents as the main motivator for heightened job-search activity. According to the survey, the proportion of unemployed respondents who wanted to see a rise in vaccinations before they get a job dropped from 29.2% in June to 19.8% in July.
But the authors noted, “These gains could be fragile. The latest COVID-19 surge threatens to arrest or reverse recent labor market progress.”
Montana last month became the only state in the country that bans most private businesses from mandating their employees get vaccinated as a condition of employment. House Bill 702, signed into law by Gianforte in May, was one of several legislative proposals brought by Republicans that sought to preempt the use of “vaccine passports” or make it easier for people to not get vaccinated.
In Montana, 49.8% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared with the national rate of 58.2%. Fully vaccinated people make up 44.5% of Montana's population, compared with 49.9% nationally.
And a mid-July analysis of U.S. Census data by an economist at UMass Amherst found that ending the benefits early “doesn’t seem to have translated into most of these individuals having jobs in the first 2-3 weeks following expiration.
“However, there is evidence that the reduced UI benefits increased self-reported hardship in paying for regular expenses,” Arindrajit Dube writes in his conclusion, referring to survey results generated by the Census’s weekly Household Pulse Survey.
But Ward noted that many of these studies come with substantial limitations. Many other factors besides unemployment benefits are also impacting the workforce numbers, including continuing fears of the virus (particularly as cases are rebounding in Montana), a lack of access to affordable child care and changing preferences about careers and workplaces. That amounts to a lot of noise that makes it hard to discern the signal.
“That’s an unfortunate place to be for policymakers, because they have to make decisions and kind of put their chips on the table and say, ‘Well, I think it’s this one,’” Ward said.