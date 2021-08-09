Montana's return-to-work bonuses slow to reach workers

"The governor is encouraged by the steps the department is taking to improve processing and get return-to-work bonus checks out the door for Montanans who are returning to the workforce," Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stoyke stated in an email Friday.

Whether the policy has had the desired effect remains to be seen. Based on early data, several studies indicate that the 26 states that opted out of expanded unemployment benefits haven’t seen a significant bump in workers returning to the labor force compared with other states, where most of those expanded benefits don’t expire until Sept. 6.

“At least thus far, it doesn’t seem to have done much,” University of Montana economist Bryce Ward said. “It certainly didn’t rocket us back to the pre-pandemic level or put us on something that was an obvious trajectory to that.”

Since Gianforte’s announcement, 18,000 fewer Montanans were filing weekly unemployment claims, according to the most recent DLI data available, for the week ending July 24. About 10,000 of those people dropped off the unemployment rolls when pandemic-related unemployment benefits stopped at the end of June.