If Gov. Greg Gianforte's veto stands, Montana's 2-year-old compensation program for those wrongfully convicted will sunset on July 1.

House Bill 423 sought to update the program installed by the 2021 Legislature, which for the first time established a route where those who have been wrongfully convicted could seek compensation for their time in state custody.

The program provided $60,000 for each year in state prison and $25,000 for each additional year that person was under state probation or parole.

Last week Gianforte, a Republican, vetoed HB 423 because of his disagreement with a key component of the bill that took counties where the conviction occurred out of the compensation equation. The bill sent to Gianforte would have the state pay for any claims, not the counties where law enforcement and prosecutors secured the wrongful conviction. The governor has wanted counties to bear some of the burden since the program was first created.

On Monday, the Secretary of State's Office said it will poll lawmakers for a possible veto override on HB 423.

Another key provision in HB 423 was eliminating the July 1, 2023, sunset date. By vetoing the bill, the sunset date remains in place and the door to file claims would close in a month and a half.

Cody Marble, the only person so far to file a claim under the new program, said he was not surprised with the disconnect between the Legislature and Gianforte on the issue.

"I just wish he would listen more or talk to more people who were on the committees before he signed the veto," Marble said Monday.

Lawmakers and the executive branch have been at odds over the program as long as it has been a matter of discussion.

Gianforte, in 2021, had sent the original bill back to the Legislature with several major changes that lawmakers accepted hesitantly after working in bipartisan fashion ahead of the session to craft a program that worked with all stakeholders.

Among the changes Gianforte required then in exchange for his signature was the July 1 sunset date.

"… Since this is a new program, the next Legislature should review it to ensure it should be continued or revised," Gianforte wrote in his 2021 amendatory veto letter to lawmakers.

With wide support, lawmakers this session opted to continue the program by an 81-17 margin in the House and 44-1 in the Senate.

"It's been four years of negotiating in good faith," Amy Sings in the Timber, executive director of the Montana Innocence Project, said Monday. "To have this be where we're at right now, it's disappointing at every level.

"The whole thing has me feeling like what's the point of having government if at the end of the day, folks are just going to let their egos rule the outcomes," Sings in the Timber said.

A spokesperson for the governor's office on Monday said a person incarcerated for a crime they didn't commit "deserves redress and compensation," but ultimately placed blame upon the Legislature for adjourning before his suggestions could be incorporated into the bill.

The Montana Innocence Project represented Marble as he worked to overturn his conviction after 15 years in and out of incarceration. In 2016 a judge overturned his conviction based on new evidence, saying it "undermined the confidence" in Marble's criminal conviction. That ruling set the stage for a new trial, and the Missoula County attorney's office dismissed the case, writing it "lacks integrity."

Marble's claim for compensation was complicated by the other provision Gianforte tacked on to the 2021 bill, putting counties on the hook for 75% of the payout to exonerees.

That dynamic changed the program from a simple payout system to an adverse court proceeding, similar to the protracted and expensive litigation claimants had to endure before the program.

Missoula County, now facing potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation, has since reversed course and now argues Marbles' conviction was sound.

The Innocence Project had also been directly involved in designing the program lawmakers passed in 2021 to avoid a legal fight like the one Marble now faces.

"The overriding goal for exoneree compensation is to provide a measure of meaningful compensation for those wrongfully convicted and wrongfully incarcerated in the most expedient way possible," Sings in the Timber said.

The governor's office, however, has maintained the state should not bear sole responsibility for paying out those claims. In his veto letter to lawmakers May 1, he wrote counties should be held liable for the brunt of compensation claims as a matter of prevention of future wrongful convictions.

On May 2, the House approved the governor's amendments, a tradeoff to see the program continue despite disputing Gianforte's changes. However, the Senate had adjourned ahead of the House without addressing those changes, meaning Gianforte had to accept the version in which counties held no liability or veto the bill outright.

"Unfortunately, the Senate motion to sine die passed on May 5 before the Senate had the opportunity to consider my amendatory veto, and for that reason the amendatory veto failed," Gianforte wrote Friday in his second veto letter on the bill. "… Shifting 100% of the responsibility of the cost of the optional wrongful conviction program to state taxpayers is a disincentive for counties to ensure proper training and implement other measures that prevent conduct leading to wrongful convictions."

A spokesperson said Monday the Secretary of State's Office is preparing to conduct a poll in which lawmakers can vote on a potential override of Gianforte's veto. While HB 423 cleared the Legislature with relative ease, lawmakers have generally acknowledged overriding a veto is more easily done when body is still in session than when legislators have returned to their daily lives.

Lawmakers have 30 days to return their vote on overriding the veto. SK Rossi, who lobbied on behalf of the Innocence Project this session, said Monday their conversations with lawmakers about the override have shown some appetite for overturning a veto on a bill that saw wide support.

Marble, meanwhile, said the governor's veto appears to grant him the latitude to resolve his claim, even if the program sunsets July 1.

At the end of this veto letter, Gianforte notes the 2021 Legislature, in establishing the program, appropriated the adequate funds to a special revenue account "to cover any pending claims filed under the wrongful conviction program."