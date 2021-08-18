Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg

In response to emailed questions, a CMS spokesperson on Wednesday clarified that the emergency regulation will be issued in September, at which point it will be immediately effective. The regulation won’t apply to other long-term care facilities, the spokesperson wrote.

In a televised address Wednesday, Biden noted that the federal government has recently issued directives requiring federal workers and contractors, Department of Veterans Affairs medical staff and military personnel be vaccinated. More than 130,000 nursing home residents in the U.S. have died after contracting COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, he said.

In 2020, there were nearly 4,000 Montanans living in certified nursing facilities, according to data maintained by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“With this announcement, I’m using the power of the federal government, as a payer of health care costs, to ensure we reduce those risks to our most vulnerable seniors,” Biden stated. “These steps are all about keeping people safe and out of harm’s way … If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees.”