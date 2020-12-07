Montana's major hospitals expected to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

The second round of shipments is also expected to include the Moderna vaccine, which comes in 100 doses per box and does not need cold storage. That round of vaccines will go to rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, which do not have the same storage capacity as the state's major hospitals.

The federal government is requiring the first shipment to be delivered to facilities with cold-storage access, which is necessary to store the vaccine, Bullock's office said Monday.

“For nearly nine months, Montana’s health care workers have worked tirelessly to care for the people of this state, putting their own health at risk,” Bullock said in a statement included in the press release. “By prioritizing the vaccination of those on the front lines, we can help ensure our hospitals can continue serving patients while we continue to manage the spread of this virus in our communities.”

The state health department surveyed hospitals about the number of health care workers that are expected to receive the vaccine in their facility and will make allocations based off that, according to the press release. It's not clear if hospitals or the state will decide which workers get the vaccine first.