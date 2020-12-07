Montana's major hospitals expected to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

Ten hospitals in Montana will get the first round of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine when it's delivered, possibly next week, Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday.
The first shipment of 9,750 doses is expected as early as Dec. 15 and will go to the state's major hospitals in more populated areas, Bullock said in a press release.
That includes Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings; Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital; St. James Hospital in Butte; Benefis Health System and Great Falls Clinic in Great Falls; St. Peter’s Health in Helena; Kalispell Regional Medical Center; and Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center in Missoula.
There are an estimated 45,000 to 60,000 health care workers in the state.
Last week, Bullock said the state would follow recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices about who would get the vaccine first, as doses will be limited while vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are approved for use.
Both companies have applied for Emergency Use Authorization. The federal Food and Drug Administration will consider Pfizer's application Thursday and Modern's on Dec. 17. The Pfizer vaccine has already been OK'd for use in the United Kingdom.
Support Local Journalism
The Pfizer vaccine includes two doses that need to be administered 21 days apart, and a second shipment is expected within that timeframe.
The second round of shipments is also expected to include the Moderna vaccine, which comes in 100 doses per box and does not need cold storage. That round of vaccines will go to rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, which do not have the same storage capacity as the state's major hospitals.
The federal government is requiring the first shipment to be delivered to facilities with cold-storage access, which is necessary to store the vaccine, Bullock's office said Monday.
“For nearly nine months, Montana’s health care workers have worked tirelessly to care for the people of this state, putting their own health at risk,” Bullock said in a statement included in the press release. “By prioritizing the vaccination of those on the front lines, we can help ensure our hospitals can continue serving patients while we continue to manage the spread of this virus in our communities.”
The state health department surveyed hospitals about the number of health care workers that are expected to receive the vaccine in their facility and will make allocations based off that, according to the press release. It's not clear if hospitals or the state will decide which workers get the vaccine first.
There's also another allocation for Indian Health Services and the Veterans’ Administration. Tribes in Montana can decide if they want their allocations from the state or federal sources, and it's not clear if any tribes have indicated which they prefer yet.
The federal government will also work with pharmacies to administered the vaccine in long-term care facilities, which have been hit especially hard by the virus.
This story will be updated.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.