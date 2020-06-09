Montana's legislative leaders weigh remote session

Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, proposed requiring participants to wear masks during meetings held in the Capitol. The vote failed after a tie, with all six Democrats voting in favor of the motion, and all six Republicans opposed.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, said that that mask wearing in public settings, which is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to prevent transmission of the virus, is "a hoax to push government compliance."

Sen. Margaret Macdonald, D-Billings, said that without mandatory masks, she will stay away from the Capitol.

"I would not want to have anything to do with a meeting in person if it allowed members to come without masks and then subjected our staff to a much higher exposure to the virus," Macdonald said.

Committee Chair Casey Schreiner, a Democrat from Great Falls running for lieutenant governor, said he supports continuing online meetings.

"I would say we should be heavily encouraging committees to continue in this format, because I don't understand why we would even put anybody at risk," Schreiner said. "It doesn't really make sense to me personally why we are even opening up the can of worms."