Montana's delegation not sure about convention plans

Some Republican senators have said they will not attend the convention, citing concerns about the novel coronavirus. That includes Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, who is in his 80s and is not attending for the first time in four decades.

Others who will not attend include Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah; Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; and Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee. Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, is not attending but typically doesn't when she's running for re-election, as she is this year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said Thursday he would "wait and see how things look in late August," according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The convention was originally set for Charlotte, North Carolina, but President Donald Trump said in a June tweet he would move it after Republican Gov. Roy Cooper said there may be capacity limits because of COVID-19.