Montana's delegation not sure about convention plans

The Republican members of Montana's congressional delegation said Thursday plans are still in flux when it comes to attending the Republican National Convention scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida.
"Plans aren’t set in stone, however, the senator hopes to attend and looks forward to supporting President Trump," said Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' spokeswoman Katie Schoettler on Thursday. Daines is seeking re-election to his second term in the U.S. Senate and is running against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out from that office.
Montana's lone U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, is also unsure if he'll attend.
"Details for Greg's August schedule have not been finalized, but with Congress out of session, he looks forward to getting on the road and sitting down with folks across Montana," campaign spokesman Travis Hall said in an email. Gianforte is running for the open governor seat against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney.
Some Republican senators have said they will not attend the convention, citing concerns about the novel coronavirus. That includes Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, who is in his 80s and is not attending for the first time in four decades.
Others who will not attend include Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah; Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; and Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee. Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, is not attending but typically doesn't when she's running for re-election, as she is this year.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said Thursday he would "wait and see how things look in late August," according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The convention was originally set for Charlotte, North Carolina, but President Donald Trump said in a June tweet he would move it after Republican Gov. Roy Cooper said there may be capacity limits because of COVID-19.
Some of the business of the convention will still occur in North Carolina, but larger keynote events, such as Trump's speech to accept the presidential nomination, will be in Florida. Coronavirus cases have spiked in Florida recently and the state exceeded 100 reported deaths in a single day for the first time Thursday.
The Democratic National Convention is set for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, though that party has said much of their convention will be held virtually. The party has considered smaller regional gatherings, though Politico reported earlier this week that's now also up in the air as coronavirus cases are on the rise in much of the country.
Sarah Feldman, a spokeswoman for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said Thursday plans were unclear for the convention. Tester is not up for re-election this year.
