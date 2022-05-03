Montana's Constitution protects access to abortion, though it's being challenged in court

While a draft opinion leaked Monday indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the 50-year-old landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guarantees the federal right to abortion, access to abortions in Montana will remain the same unless and until things change at the state level.

Montana has its own state Supreme Court opinion ensuring the access to pre-viability abortions — the 1999 Armstrong ruling. But that’s being challenged right now in the state's highest court.

Unlike 13 other states, Montana does not have what’s called a “trigger ban,” meaning there are not laws that kick in to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls in June when the U.S. Supreme Court’s final opinion is expected. But proposals in the 2023 legislative session are likely to attempt to limit access to abortions even more than bills that became law last year.

In 2021, the Republican-majority Legislature passed four bills that change access to abortion in the state. However, following a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of Montana, three of those laws are on hold while the legal challenge plays out.

The laws blocked for now would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.

There's a fourth law included in the lawsuit filed last August, to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care, but it's not part of the preliminary injunction.

When Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked the Montana state Supreme Court to overturn the preliminary injunction, he also asked the court to reverse its 23-year-old ruling in Armstrong. That ruling, authored by former Justice James Nelson, found that the privacy provisions in Montana’s Constitution ensure women can access pre-viability abortions.

In his brief to the court earlier this year, Knudsen called the Armstrong ruling “a deeply flawed tribute to unrestrained judicial activism.”

“Nowhere in Montana’s constitutional text is there a right to elective abortion. Instead, the framers intentionally excluded abortion from the Constitution and left to the Legislature the prerogative to permit, prohibit or regulate it,” Knudsen wrote.

But a group of delegates who crafted the state’s Constitution also filed a brief with the court, explaining that their intention was to ensure it would be left to the judiciary to determine what Montana’s right to privacy entailed, as it did with Armstrong.

“The delegates never intended the scope of these fundamental rights to be subject to the partisan, political vagaries of the legislative and executive branches. Instead, these rights exist beyond the reach of politics and therefore must be construed by our state’s only nonpartisan branch: the judiciary,” the March brief from delegates Mae Nan Ellingson, Lyle Monroe, Bob Campbell and Rick Applegate read.

Nelson's opinion in the 1999 Armstrong v. Montana case confirmed the state’s Constitution, Article II Section 10, contained a right of privacy allowing a woman to seek a pre-viability abortion in consultation with her health care provider free from government oversight.

“When you come to the right of individual privacy, the Montana Constitution is broad and protects privacy where the federal Constitution does not,” Nelson said. “The (Montana) court was very careful in Armstrong to render its decision on independent state grounds, based on the Montana Constitution, not the federal Constitution. It cannot be challenged in federal court. When a state court decision is based on state law, it’s pretty well bulletproof.”

That may leave Montana as a legal island, Nelson said. Most surrounding states have older constitutions than Montana’s 1972 edition, and lack specific rights to privacy. However, some Republicans in the state have also called for a re-write of the Constitution, specifically citing abortion as one of the reasons why.

“I suspect we will see a full-on attempt in the next session of the Legislature to change the Montana Constitution to amend out that right of privacy,” Nelson said. " ... (Kalispell Republican Rep.) Derek Skees has called the Montana Constitution a socialist rag that needs to be thrown out.”

In an emailed statement Tuesday, Martha Fuller, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Montana, made clear abortion is still legal in the state.

“We are here to tell you: Abortion is legal and is still protected in Montana by both our state constitution and by legal precedent,” Fuller said.

While Fuller said the leaked draft opinion “confirms our worst fears,” it was not unexpected.

“While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating, and comes just as anti-abortion rights groups unveil their ultimate plan to ban abortion nationwide,” Fuller said. She added Planned Parenthood has been “preparing for every possible outcome in this case.”

“PPMT’s health centers remain open, abortion is currently still legal, and we will continue to fight like hell to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion,” Fuller said.

At the state Legislature, the GOP majority that’s increased over the last several sessions has a party platform that says, “We affirm our belief in traditional family values and support the preservation of innocent human life at every stage of life, in all circumstances, beginning at conception through natural death.”

Pointing to that platform, state Rep. Sharon Greef, a Republican from Florence, said she expects to see bills brought in Montana next year similar to those in other GOP-led states, like Texas’ ban at six weeks.

“I do think there will be bills,” said Greef, who is not seeking re-election but has been a leader in bringing legislation to limit abortions. Greef also said she would expect legislators to try again if any of the bills under the preliminary injunction are struck down.

While Republicans have held a majority in the Legislature for a decade, they’ve also had a Democrat in the governor’s office for much of that time who served as a veto block on any abortion legislation they passed. That was until 2021, when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who in part campaigned on limiting access to abortions, took office.

Greef said while there might be slightly less GOP support for abortion legislation that went farther than what’s been proposed before, she still believes “with a Republican majority and this being one of the planks in the platform, I still think Republicans will support any bill that can protect the most innocent.”

Greef said she is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court’s final opinion, which she hopes will overturn Roe v. Wade. Her connection to abortion legislation is personal, she said, with an adopted daughter who was born in January 1972, the year before Roe. Greef said her daughter was able to contact her birth mother, who told her she would have had an abortion if it was legal then. Greef said she hopes women who become pregnant but do not want a child would consider adoption.

“You see what some people call a bunch of cells and then you see this beautiful woman that was saved because abortion was illegal,” Greef said. “To me, abortion is murder. It’s no different than taking the life of an adult.”

Other Republicans in the Legislature said leadership would meet soon to discuss possible legislation for the upcoming session. There aren’t any bill drafts in yet seeking to change access to abortion in the state, but it’s still early in the process.

Democrats, who are a minority in the Legislature, issued a statement Tuesday anticipating upcoming legislation from the other side of the aisle.

“If this decision holds, Montanans’ right to access abortion care is under greater attack than ever before,” read a statement from House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, from East Helena. “It is clear that some politicians will not stop until they can control even the most intimate aspects of our private decision-making. Our state’s Constitutional right to privacy has never been more critical, and Montana’s Democratic legislators will fight tooth and nail to defend it.”

In a joint statement, GOP leadership in the Legislature said they were awaiting the court’s final opinion.

“The court must issue its ruling based solely on the text of the U.S. Constitution. We will wait for the court’s official and final decision rather than comment on an improperly leaked draft. Roe v. Wade was wrong from the day it was issued and we hope and believe that Life will prevail,” the statement from Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton said.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Gianforte said he was "outraged" by the leaked draft opinion. He also said he was "hopeful ... that Roe v. Wade will be put into the vault of history and that the American people and their elected representatives will be empowered once again."

Nelson said the Monday night leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was dumbfounding.

“I’m betting heads are rolling in the Supreme Court because of that,” Nelson said. Panels of judges routinely propose ways to settle cases and circulate the drafts in search of support or improvement. The other judges may propose alternative arguments, or withhold support until some particular issue gets addressed to their satisfaction.

But the matter stays within the courthouse until the judges are ready to issue the final opinion, along with any final concurrences or dissents. If a justice’s clerk, or someone on the IT staff, or even a disgruntled justice leaked the draft, it indicates a huge breach of protocol and tradition.

Nelson said historically, Supreme Courts are defined by the chief justice of the time, as in the Burger Court led by Chief Justice Warren Burger when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. Current Chief Justice John Roberts will likely have this decision become a major part of the Roberts Court.

“I suspect he’s concerned about his legacy, and this case will go down as a landmark bad decision of all time,” Nelson said. “Women will not stand for it. And if Republicans think they will gain any voters, they’re crazy. It shows he (Roberts) doesn’t have much power to rein in runaway justices.”

