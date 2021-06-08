Montana's broadband program taking shape, along with federal guidelines for COVID relief

One bucket of federal funds, dealing with “coronavirus capital project funds,” still lacks clear guidance. Alme quoted federal rules that appeared to require those funds be spent on projects related to broadband and “connectivity.” The Legislature had appropriated $119 million of that money for mostly brick-and-mortar projects, like government-owned and state university buildings.

Responding to a question from Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, Alme didn’t rule out the possibility of a special session if something the Legislature passed is completely irreconcilable with federal rules, but noted that the main ARPA bill, House Bill 632, provides a range of ways for Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration and the special ARPA commissions to address smaller hiccups.

“As long as we don’t conflict with federal or state laws, the agencies have discretion to implement and sort of smooth out the rough edges,” Alme said.

The director of the state’s ARPA program, Mike Foster, said his staff is currently working with other departments to provide a response to the 151-page batch of rules released by the federal government after the Legislature adjourned at the end of April.