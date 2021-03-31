Montana's AG sues over part of federal COVID-19 aid putting tax cuts into question

Montana joined 12 other states Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that would prohibit states from using the federal windfall to offset reductions in net tax revenue.
The provision has played a major role in legislative discussions about the $2.7 billion in ARPA money coming to the state. GOP lawmakers have said they believe other tax increases, like one on newly legalized marijuana, will offset the tax cuts backed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration.
Montana U.S. Steve Daines, a Republican and the state's junior senator, has also introduced legislation to strip that provision in the act.
“ ... It’s a slap in the face to Montana — where we balance our budget each year — to tell our Legislature they can’t provide tax relief or additional education tax credits,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in an emailed press release Wednesday.
The lawsuit calls the provision in ARPA “one of the most egregious power grabs by the federal government in the nation’s history."
The lawsuit asks for a court order blocking enforcement of the provision, calling it unconstitutional.
The other states that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.