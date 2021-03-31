Montana's AG sues over part of federal COVID-19 aid putting tax cuts into question

“ ... It’s a slap in the face to Montana — where we balance our budget each year — to tell our Legislature they can’t provide tax relief or additional education tax credits,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in an emailed press release Wednesday.

The lawsuit calls the provision in ARPA “one of the most egregious power grabs by the federal government in the nation’s history."

The lawsuit asks for a court order blocking enforcement of the provision, calling it unconstitutional.

The other states that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.