Montana's AG signs onto letter threatening lawsuit over vax-or-testing requirement

One of the doctors and medical ethicists who helped develop those standards of care said in an interview Wednesday increasing vaccination rates is the best way to stave off the need to make dire medical decisions. Gianforte has encouraged Montanans to talk with their doctors about vaccination and cited vaccination as a way to protect people. He also tweeted about Biden's proposed vaccines-or-testing requirement, calling it "unlawful and un-American" and saying his administration is "committed to protecting Montana's freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach."

In the letter, Knudsen and the other attorneys general call the vaccines-or-testing requirement "disastrous and counterproductive" and say it is "unlikely to win hearts and minds — it will simply drive further skepticism."

The letter argues a vaccine requirement would make people skeptical of vaccine efficacy.

"The mandate ... suggests that the vaccinated need protection from those who, for whatever personal reason, choose to or cannot receive a COVID-19 shot. That is hardly a statement of the confidence in the efficacy of vaccines."