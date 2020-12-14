Montana's 3 electors cast votes for Trump

Members of the Electoral College cast Montana’s three votes for Republican President Donald Trump in a meeting at the state Capitol on Monday.
Trump won Montana by 16 percentage points in the November election. He lost the national popular vote. By Monday afternoon, electors nationwide had cast at least 270 votes for Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden, solidifying his status as the president-elect.
In Montana, electors are bound by the state's popular vote. Political parties each pick three electors, and the electors from whichever party wins the presidential race here vote in the Electoral College.
The three electors selected by the Republican Party were Becky Stockton, of Helena; and state Rep. Brad Tschida and Thelma Baker, both of Missoula. They gathered in a meeting room at the state Capitol with a handful of people and reporters in attendance.
While some wore masks into the room and there was an attempt at distancing measures, both requirements in place from state and local health mandates in the pandemic, the only elector to use a face covering the proceedings was Baker, 88, who had a stroke this summer. The Secretary of State and employees of his office were also not masked.
While the directive issued earlier this summer allows for the removal of a mask while someone is speaking at a podium at least 6 feet from others, there was movement around the room to pass out documents and a group photo after.
Aside from the pandemic, Montana’s Electoral College vote was business-as-usual Monday, but that wasn’t the case in at least one swing state that Trump lost. In Michigan, the state Capitol building was closed to the public as electors voted because of threats, the Washington Post reported.
Since the race was called for Biden, Trump has baselessly claimed that the election was rigged or that voter fraud led to his defeat. Though his campaign and associates have mounted more than 50 different legal challenges making those claims in courts around the country, nearly none have been successful.
Here, outgoing Republican state Attorney General Tim Fox and U.S. Rep Greg Gianforte, who is the governor-elect, both joined onto amicus briefs stemming from a last-ditch attempt by Texas asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the Electoral College vote in four states Trump lost. The court on Friday declined to hear the case. Outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock also filed a brief with the court asking it to dismiss the action.
In Montana, Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who won re-election this year, and Gianforte have both said previous to Monday that they did not view the presidential race as settled.
Lee Newspapers has reached out to Daines and Gianforte, as well as state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who will be sworn into Montana's lone U.S. House seat early next year, to ask if they would consider the election settled once electors finished voting.
In a statement Monday, Gianforte said "Americans cast their ballots, the electoral college convenes today, and I expect them to vote for Joe Biden as our next president."
Votes by electors are counted by Congress on Jan. 6. Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.
