Montana's 3 electors cast votes for Trump

While the directive issued earlier this summer allows for the removal of a mask while someone is speaking at a podium at least 6 feet from others, there was movement around the room to pass out documents and a group photo after.

Aside from the pandemic, Montana’s Electoral College vote was business-as-usual Monday, but that wasn’t the case in at least one swing state that Trump lost. In Michigan, the state Capitol building was closed to the public as electors voted because of threats, the Washington Post reported.

Since the race was called for Biden, Trump has baselessly claimed that the election was rigged or that voter fraud led to his defeat. Though his campaign and associates have mounted more than 50 different legal challenges making those claims in courts around the country, nearly none have been successful.