Montanans weigh in on possible new U.S. House districts

The 2020 Census found Montana gained enough population to add a second seat, which it had until 1991. Many comments, both written and delivered during Friday’s meeting, advocated for the same east-west line as the state had before.

Census data showed that with the exception of Yellowstone County, the already more-populous counties on the western side of the state like Flathead, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Gallatin, all added more people than more rural counties in Eastern Montana from 2010 to 2020.

“This puts it pretty starkly,” said commissioner Kendra Miller. “There is no going back to the 1980s district. … The new congressional configurations for Montana will look a lot different. … I think this is really important for the public to really understand that the old line will not work anymore, and we would not be in compliance with the law if we were trying to go back to the 1980s districts.”