Montanans head north as Canada reopens border

Shelby, one of the larger towns on the I-15 corridor, has suffered some from the loss of through traffic headed for Great Falls, the commercial hub for the area, said Shelby Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Holten last week.

The U.S. side is not open to Canadian travelers until at least Aug. 21, a matter that’s raised the ire of Montana’s congressional delegation. Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines criticized Democratic President Joe Biden in a release Monday as hurting Montana businesses with the extended closure. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester likewise said he had been pushing the administration to open the border, but added it was important to monitor the pandemic as the delta variant of COVID-19 fuels a spike in cases across the country and in Montana.

Cheri Hirst, general manager of the Comfort Inn in Shelby and member of the Central Montana Tourism Board, said Monday that opening the Canadian side of the border still restores some partial sense of normalcy, considering the family members and friends that live on either side of the invisible line crossing the plains.

“It’s been hard here because we’re close neighbors and we’ve been crossing so freely for so long,” she said. “We were so used to it.”

