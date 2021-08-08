Montanans find insurance alternative, pitfalls, with health care sharing ministries

He didn’t know it at the time — June 2019 — but Aliera and its subsidiaries would cultivate a reputation in the coming years as the posterchild for exploiting the health care sharing ministry’s exemption from insurance regulators. The Affordable Care Act came with a carve-out for health care sharing ministries. Insurance companies, for example, are required to spend no more than 20% of customers’ premium payments on administrative costs, so that 80% of the money is available to cover health care costs. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation found only $16.03 out of every $100 an Aliera member pays in premiums goes toward paying members’ medical expenses. Last fall, the New York Department of Financial Services filed charges against Aliera and Unity, which had by then changed its name to Trinity, alleging it deceived customers while operating an illegal health insurance business. Trinity has since changed its name again to Sharity.