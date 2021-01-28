Montanans can get help with signing up during ACA marketplace window

Following an executive order from Democratic President Joe Biden, the federal health care exchange will open from Feb. 15 to May 15 to help people who lost their health insurance because of the pandemic.

People in Montana can get help with enrollment from the MT Navigator program. It's a nonprofit enrollment assistance group that entered the state after the former Trump administration reduced funding to advertise the enrollment period and help people sign up for coverage.

The exchange was created under the Affordable Care Act. It's typically open in the late fall each year.

During the last open enrollment period, more than 44,000 Montanans enrolled for coverage, according to a press release from Jeremy Smith, director of the program.

There's not great information about Montanans who have lost coverage during the pandemic because of job loss or changes in their financial situation. But data from the state health department shows that about 11,250 Montanans enrolled in the state's Medicaid expansion program for those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty since last February, a figure some attribute to lost insurance coverage in 2020. People covered under the program had been decreasing.