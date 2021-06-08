Montana Women's Prison inmate dies in custody

A 50-year-old inmate who had recently escaped the Montana Women's Prison died Tuesday after she was found unresponsive in her cell a day earlier, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Lisa Anne Nester was transported to the hospital Monday after she was found unresponsive in her cell at 10:54 a.m. that day. She died Tuesday morning at Billings Clinic, according to a press release from the corrections department.
The Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County coroner are investigating the death, the department said. Nester had recently returned to the prison after escaping from the facility May 14. The Billings Gazette reported Nester had been apprehended in Billings by the U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force the day after she escaped.
The Daily Montanan reported last week the May 23 death of Shaun Morrison, an inmate at Montana State Prison near Deer Lodge. The Daily Montanan's report cited Morrison's death certificate, a copy of which has been provided to the Montana State News Bureau, in reporting Morrison died following a self-inflicted wound to his stomach, disemboweling himself.
The deaths in custody report available on the department's website Tuesday named six inmates, not including Nester, who have died in state custody this year.
This story will be updated.