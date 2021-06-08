Montana Women's Prison inmate dies in custody

A 50-year-old inmate who had recently escaped the Montana Women's Prison died Tuesday after she was found unresponsive in her cell a day earlier, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Lisa Anne Nester was transported to the hospital Monday after she was found unresponsive in her cell at 10:54 a.m. that day. She died Tuesday morning at Billings Clinic, according to a press release from the corrections department.

The Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County coroner are investigating the death, the department said. Nester had recently returned to the prison after escaping from the facility May 14. The Billings Gazette reported Nester had been apprehended in Billings by the U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force the day after she escaped.