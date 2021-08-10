Montana wolf proposals draw thousands of comments

FWP submitted a 17-page proposal to the commission in June that includes proposals for changed or new regulations. Many of the proposals were offered as a range of options weighing increased hunting and trapping of wolves against potential conflicts with people or other wildlife. A cover sheet for next week’s agenda does not offer agency recommendations on which options it supports.

FWP does suggest that if 450 wolves are killed, then the commission be engaged to consider possible regulatory changes. The commission would be reengaged at 50-wolf intervals beyond that threshold. The commission would also be convened should a federally protected grizzly bear or lynx be trapped.

Following extirpation across the West, wolves returned to the northern Rockies through transplants and natural recolonization. Populations exceeded early recovery goals and were delisted in Montana and Idaho in 2008, a decision later overturned by a federal judge. In 2011, wolves were delisted legislatively with state-regulated hunting and trapping seasons for the past decade.

As populations rose so too did concerns over impacts to livestock interests and other wildlife such as deer, elk and moose. In western Montana where the majority of the state’s roughly 985 wolves occupy, a dip in elk hunter success was cited by lawmakers pushing this year’s legislation.