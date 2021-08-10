Montana wolf proposals draw thousands of comments

The majority of public comments submitted in response to proposed changes to Montana wolf hunting and trapping regulations opposed killing wolves, although those from Montanans were more evenly split.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reported roughly 25,000 public comments were submitted ahead of next week’s Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting. About 19,000 comments were form letters that generally opposed killing wolves or the proposed methods, according to agenda materials. About 90% of non-form letter comments also opposed killing wolves or expressed ethical or conflict concerns. About 1,000 comments could be identified as submitted from Montana, and those were about evenly split between support and opposition, according to FWP analysis.
The commission is expected to adopt final wolf hunting and trapping regulations at its meeting next week. Proposals stem from multiple new wolf management laws passed by Republican majorities in the Legislature and signed by fellow Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte earlier this year.
Laws mandating the allowance of snares to trap wolves; lengthening wolf trapping seasons; and directing state wildlife managers to reduce wolf populations stood as some of the most contentious of the session. That vigorous debate has continued into the regulatory process as the commission considers new wolf hunting and trapping proposals.
FWP submitted a 17-page proposal to the commission in June that includes proposals for changed or new regulations. Many of the proposals were offered as a range of options weighing increased hunting and trapping of wolves against potential conflicts with people or other wildlife. A cover sheet for next week’s agenda does not offer agency recommendations on which options it supports.
FWP does suggest that if 450 wolves are killed, then the commission be engaged to consider possible regulatory changes. The commission would be reengaged at 50-wolf intervals beyond that threshold. The commission would also be convened should a federally protected grizzly bear or lynx be trapped.
Following extirpation across the West, wolves returned to the northern Rockies through transplants and natural recolonization. Populations exceeded early recovery goals and were delisted in Montana and Idaho in 2008, a decision later overturned by a federal judge. In 2011, wolves were delisted legislatively with state-regulated hunting and trapping seasons for the past decade.
As populations rose so too did concerns over impacts to livestock interests and other wildlife such as deer, elk and moose. In western Montana where the majority of the state’s roughly 985 wolves occupy, a dip in elk hunter success was cited by lawmakers pushing this year’s legislation.
At the same time wolves have become a tourism driver particularly for Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area. Citing the laws in Montana and Idaho and exceedance of a quota for a Wisconsin wolf hunt, advocacy groups have petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore Endangered Species Act protections for the animals. Groups have also notified Montana of their intent to sue over the new wolf laws, saying protected grizzly bears and lynx may be unintentionally caught.
The commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 in room 303 of the state Capitol. The meeting will also be available through Zoom and on www.fwp.mt.gov.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.